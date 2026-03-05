‘Could Not Pay Me to Watch This’: Legendary Sports Pundit Skip Bayless Baffles Social Media With Iran War Commentary

The sports world was left utterly perplexed when famed pundit Skip Bayless posted a video detailing his thoughts on the war in Iran.

U.S. forces, in collaboration with Israel, started a comprehensive bombing campaign on Iran. Both the U.S. and Israel have called the strikes “preemptive,” insisting that Iran was on the verge of launching its own attack. The strikes have killed nearly 50 members of Iran’s leadership, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

As with any conflict, this latest escalation in Iran has divided the country. While some have applauded President Donald Trump for putting an end to Khamenei’s reign, others have criticized the move as going against his campaign promise of no new wars.

With seemingly everyone offering some kind of opinion, Bayless apparently felt it was his turn to chime in. In a Wednesday evening X post, Bayless posted a video with the caption, “Ernestine and I share our thoughts on the war on Iran.” In the video, Bayless and his wife sat in front of the camera to opine about the war for six minutes.

Ernestine and I share our thoughts on the war on Iran pic.twitter.com/qWGs1mXlph — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 4, 2026

That video was met with immediate confusion and disbelief.

A genuine “could not pay me to watch this” video https://t.co/5lGxh1wgu9 — nugget chef (@jayhaykid) March 5, 2026

I was dying to hear an update from my #1 most trusted US foreign policy expert, Skip Bayless https://t.co/Hmh7Oon8sM — BakerMuse (@MuseBaker) March 5, 2026

Buddy I don’t even want to hear your thoughts about sports https://t.co/WyIyiNrsL7 — Leon Wolf 🇮🇱 (@LeonHWolf) March 5, 2026

If I spun a wheel of analysts and a wheel of topics and paired them together, I'm not sure I could generate a worse combo than "Skip and Ernestine tackle Iran." https://t.co/x8wg4WrWC5 — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) March 5, 2026

We’ve all been wondering what Skip and his wife thought about this. https://t.co/6qqftRBsO4 — DNP Sports (@notthefakeDNP) March 5, 2026

Barstool Sports’s Kevin Clancy — better known as KFC — called the video a “next level bad idea” in his own tweet summarizing the online response to it.

“We all have our moments when you post things on the internet thinking it’s a good idea or good take and immediately everyone reacts and you realize you posted something absolutely insane,” Clancy said. “But this is next level bad idea. Quite possibly, the worst.”

We all have our moments when you post things on the internet thinking it’s a good idea or good take and immediately everyone reacts and you realize you posted something absolutely insane. But this is next level bad idea. Quite possibly, the worst https://t.co/uS1sXIuDHk — KFC (@KFCBarstool) March 5, 2026

