Fears Grow for Iran Women’s Soccer Team Who Sent ‘Help’ Message as They Return to Middle East After National Anthem Controversy

Fears are mounting for the safety of the Iranian women’s football team, headed home days after they were branded “traitors” for refusing to sing the national anthem during their opening match at the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup in Australia.

The global players’ union FIFPRO told Reuters on Monday it is unable to contact the squad as they prepare to leave the tournament, raising concern over their welfare amid political tensions linked to the war in Iran.

“The reality at the moment is that we’re unable to get in touch with the players. That’s incredibly concerning. That’s not a new thing. That’s really been since the repression really dialed up in February, January,” said Beau Busch, FIFPRO president for Asia and Oceania.

He added: “So we’re really concerned about the players, but our responsibility right now is to do everything within our power to try and make sure that they’re safe.”

The controversy erupted after the Iranian players stood silently during the national anthem before their opening Asian Cup match against South Korea. The gesture came days after U.S. and Israeli air strikes killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, plunging the country into crisis.

Iranian state media quickly condemned the team, with one presenter on Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting calling their action the “pinnacle of dishonor,” adding: “Traitors during wartime must be dealt with more severely.”

The team later sang the anthem before subsequent matches, prompting fears among campaigners that the players were pressured to do so by Iran’s government.

Iran’s tournament, however, ended on Sunday with a 2-0 defeat to the Philippines on Australia’s Gold Coast. Demonstrators gathered outside the stadium, waving pre-1979 Iranian flags and chanting “Save our girls!” while briefly blocking the team bus as police intervened.

Inside the bus, the players reportedly motioned the word “help” in sign language.

As the bus carrying Iran’s women’s football team was leaving the stadium, the situation suddenly took a dramatic turn when from inside the bus the players began signaling “Help” in sign language. This all started when they refused to sign the national anthem in their first game… pic.twitter.com/k2pVVPBiNb — Throwback Iran (@Tarikh_Eran) March 8, 2026

More than 66,000 people have signed a petition urging Australia to ensure the players do not return home while “credible fears for their safety remain,” according to The Guardian,

Busch said FIFPRO is working with FIFA, the Asian Football Confederation, and Australian authorities to protect the players and ensure they have “agency around what happens next”.

“There may be players that want to return,” he said. “There may be some players within the group that would like to seek asylum and would like to stay in Australia for longer.”

Iran coach Marziyeh Jafari said the team wants to go home.

“We are very impatiently waiting to return,” she said.

