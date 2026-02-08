How to Watch Super Bowl: New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks

The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks are facing off in Super Bowl LV — that’s 60 for those of you who are unfamiliar with Roman numerals — on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Both squads have had unlikely runs to The Big Game this year. Seattle is being led by quarterback Sam Darnold, who joined the Seahawks after being ditched by the Vikings last offseason, despite leading Minnesota to a 14-win season. A victory on Sunday would be especially sweet for the former USC Trojan, after Darnold was drafted by the New York Jets in 2018 and bounced around the NFL for years before finally finding what looks like a long-term home in Seattle.

And the Patriots have been revitalized under second-year QB Drake Maye, who just came in second place to Rams QB Matthew Stafford for the league MVP award on Thursday night. He’s had a lot of help from new head coach Mike Vrabel, who joined the Pats last offseason, and newcomers like star wide receiver Stefon Diggs. (Non-sports fans might know him as the boyfriend of rapper Cardi B.)

Here are the key details you need to know to watch Super Bowl XL:

Network: NBC; Mike Tirico is calling play-by-play and he will be joined by his usual partner, analyst Cris Collinsworth

Streaming: Peacock

Time: The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET, and the pregame show starts at 1:00 p.m. ET on both NBC and Peacock

Where: Super Bowl LV is being played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, which is the home of the San Francisco 49ers

Current betting line: Seahawks -4 1/2

Halftime Show: Bad Bunny is performing this year, one week after he made an anti-ICE speech at the Grammy Awards

Pregame Entertainment: Pop-punk legends Green Day are slated to play around 6:00 p.m. ET; singer Billie Joe Armstrong ripped President Donald Trump’s administration and urged ICE agents to quit their “sh*tty jobs” during a Super Bowl party on Friday

Alternative Entertainment: Pro-Trump rocker/rapper/country crooner Kid Rock is headlining Turning Point USA’s All-American halftime show at the same time Bad Bunny is performing; you can stream that on TPUSA’s YouTube channel

