Knicks Player Who Went Viral for Drinking Wife’s Breast Milk Tries Bizarre New Ice Cream Flavor: ‘It’s Very Accurate’

After going viral for admitting to drinking — and enjoying — breast milk, New York Knicks forward Josh Hart tried a new ice cream flavor based on it.

Hart on Wednesday appeared in an Instagram video for Frida Mom, a company that offers maternity services and products. The day before, Frida Mom raised eyebrows on social media when it announced it was releasing breast milk-flavored ice cream. The product was made in collaboration with ice cream maker OddFellows.

Although the ice cream doesn’t contain actual breast milk, Frida Mom said in a statement was a “pitch perfect representation of the sweet, creamy, nutrient-packed goodness” that is breast milk.

In the video posted on Frida Mom’s Instagram account, Hart was seen in line at OddFellows to try the flavor himself.

“Seems only fitting that I come here and I try it,” Hart said. “So, here we go. Let’s try.”

After taking his first scoop, Hart declared that “it hits.”

“Super sweet, kinda like vanilla,” he continued, “with a little bit of saltiness to it. It’s very accurate, in terms of flavor, of breast milk. I hope my wife’s not mad at me saying there’s a hint of salt. Shay, I’m sorry about that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Mom (@fridamom)

Hart’s unorthodox relationship with breast milk entered the public eye in 2023. One night in May, Hart randomly asked in a tweet if anyone had ever tried their significant other’s breast milk. That tweet quickly exploded into viral fame as it left countless NBA fans puzzled.

Have yall ever tasted yall significant others breast milk? Asking for a friend — Josh Hart (@joshhart) May 31, 2023

The next day, Hart appeared on Stephen A. Smith’s alternate broadcast of an NBA game to further explain his tweet. There, he confirmed that he’d tasted his wife’s breast milk before — and he actually enjoyed it.

Thanks for joining me to talk breast milk and more on Stephen A’s World @joshhart pic.twitter.com/XsBn2zxZfg — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 2, 2023

