Patriots WR Stefon Diggs Accused of Slapping, Choking His Personal Chef Over Payment Dispute: Report

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs is accused of assaulting his personal chef over a dispute about payment in early December.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Diggs was charged with assault and strangulation stemming from a December 2 incident. At the time of those initial reports, details of the incident had not been provided. Diggs denied the allegations in a statement provided by the Patriots.

According to an incident report later obtained by TMZ, the incident involved Diggs’ personal chef. She claimed the receiver stormed into her bedroom and assaulted her following a heated discussion about money.

The TMZ report continued:

According to the narrative, the female employee first went to police on Dec. 16 and stated she was working as a private chef on Dec. 2 when Diggs entered her unlocked bedroom to discuss an ongoing text exchange between the two over money she believed she was owed. The woman claims during the conversation, Diggs became angry and smacked her across the face. She said she attempted to push him away, but he then “tried to choke her using the crook of his elbow around her neck.” She claims Diggs was behind her with his arm wrapped around her … and she felt like she had trouble breathing and “could have blacked out” — when she tried to pry herself away, she claims Diggs tightened his grip. The woman claims Diggs then threw her onto her bed and said something along the lines of “Thought so.”

The chef, the report continued, stopped working for Diggs after the incident. Diggs allegedly told her to resolve the matter with his assistant, and the assistant offered to pay her what she was owed if she signed a non-disclosure agreement. She declined.