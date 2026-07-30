Seattle Storm Owner Suspended by WNBA for Calling Young Indiana Fever Fans Wearing Anti-Trans Shirts ‘F*cking Insane’

A co-owner for the Seattle Storm was suspended by the WNBA for confronting young fans who wore shirts advocating against trans women competing in women’s sports.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game between the Storm and the Fever, fans gathered outside Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena for a rally in support of Fever guard Sophie Cunningham.

Days earlier, ESPN published a profile on Cunningham in which she stated she was against trans athletes competing with biological women. She received a backlash for the remarks from left-wing critics, and she later doubled down in response.

During the game, a pair of young girls sat courtside wearing shirts from XX-XY Athletics — a brand that explicitly states its opposition to trans athletes participating in women’s sports. One girl held up a sign that read, “Thank you Sophie for speaking up for girls.”

🚨JUST IN: Seattle Storm co-owner Celeste Keaton cursed out two spectators with a sign that said “Thank you Sophie for speaking up for girls” The spectators were also wearing XX-XY Athletics shirts, which is an organization that “empower female athletes and take a stand for… pic.twitter.com/VeR2oWVtQA — Polymarket Sports (@PolymarketSport) July 29, 2026

According to ESPN, Storm co-owner Celeste Keaton aggressively confronted the girls over the shirts and sign, prompting the WNBA to suspend her for the Storm’s next five home games.

A video obtained by Fox News also shows the girls being accosted by fans.

A group of Storm fans could be seeing arguing with the parents of the young girls, and one of the men on screen even said, “Garbage,” and asked security to “take the trash out” while appearing to gesture toward the parents. Fox also claimed Keaton told the girls they were “f*cking insane.”

"Security: Take the trash out." That's what a Seattle Storm fan was heard yelling at teenage Sophie Cunningham fans. The WNBA team's co-owner is also alleged to have berated the girls wearing XX-XY Athletics shirts and carrying handmade signs thanking Cunningham for her recent… pic.twitter.com/vQ1ekNJXyL — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 30, 2026

After learning of the situation, Cunningham took to social media to express support for the girls.

I truly believe there is a safe space and love for EVERYBODY. Biological girls, biological boys, trans women, and trans men. Everyone is welcome at my table! You can disagree and still be kind. Bravo to those girls for standing up for what they believe. You’ll be hearing from… https://t.co/gIVWhEHi3Q — Sophie Cunningham (@sophaller) July 30, 2026

“I truly believe there is a safe space and love for EVERYBODY,” she tweeted. “Biological girls, biological boys, trans women, and trans men. Everyone is welcome at my table! You can disagree and still be kind. Bravo to those girls for standing up for what they believe. You’ll be hearing from me soon. Yay for gifts.

“Truly embarrassing of the co-owner. Unfortunately shows the type of leader she is.”

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