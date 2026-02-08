Legendary skier Lindsey Vonn suffered a nasty spill during her run in the women’s downhill at the 2026 Olympics in Milan — where she was competing just days after tearing her ACL.

The scary moment happened just seconds into her run. Vonn clipped a gate in midair with her pole — causing her to lose balance and tumble down the mountain. Vonn could be heard screaming in pain on the broadcast coverage.

“The last thing we wanted to see,” Vonn’s sister, Karin Kildow, told NBC. “It happened quick. When that happens, you’re just immediately hoping she’s OK. It was scary because when you start seeing the stretchers being put out, it’s not a good sign.”

The Associated Press captured this photo of Vonn being airlifted off:

American Breezy Johnson went on to win the gold. After the race, she shouted out Vonn — a 2012 gold medalist — and her legacy for the sport, following what is now likely to be her final Olympic race.

“Lindsey has accomplished so much and will live in a different echelon than I do,” Johnson said, “but I think that to have your name alongside her is really something special.”

——

