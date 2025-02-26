Stephen A. Smith Roasts ‘Moribund’ and ‘Pathetic’ NY Giants Amid Reports Team Could Land QB Matthew Stafford: ‘It’s a Swamp!’

Stephen A. Smith on Wednesday used a discussion about the future of quarterback Matthew Stafford to brutally tear into the New York Giants.

Following the Los Angeles Rams’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, some wondered if Stafford, 37, would return for another season in the NFL. Stafford maintained that he still wanted to play.

Several days ago, the Rams informed Stafford’s agent that he had permission to speak to other teams. At the time of writing, Stafford had two years remaining on his contract with a cap hit of $49.7 million and $53.7 million in 2025 and 2026, respectively. Rams coach Sean McVay stated his desire to keep Stafford on the team.

On Wednesday, it was reported that the Giants were one of the teams interested in making Stafford their new starter. Given the team’s recent woes, Smith didn’t understand why Stafford would reciprocate that interest.

“Can we please get the moribund, the pathetic, the modern definition of football purgatory that is the New York Giants, out the damn conversation?” Smith said on First Take. “You’re Matthew Stafford, OK? The only reason you would go to East Rutherford, New Jersey to play in the swamp — and yes, ladies and gentlemen, it is a swamp. I drive by it all the time. It’s a swamp. The stench hits you, OK? Why the hell would you depart from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California to go play for the New York Giants, other than money? Let’s get that out the way.

“There’s plenty of other teams that should be looking at Matthew Stafford, who’s still a top 10 quarterback in the National Football League — by the way, a 5-2 record in the postseason with the Rams, which includes a Super Bowl title, 15 touchdowns, just 3 interceptions. Oh, by the way, the only person that had more game-winning drives, comeback victories last season, the only person that had more than him was Patrick Mahomes. This is who Matthew Stafford is. The brother’s a stud.”

Watch above via ESPN