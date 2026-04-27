Texas Tech QB Who Placed Thousands of Bets Has Checked Himself into Rehab for Gambling Addiction

A college football quarterback has checked into a treatment facility for gambling addiction after an investigation revealed he had placed thousands of bets.

As noted in a report from ESPN, Texas Tech announced in a statement that starting QB Brendan Sorsby would enter the facility. At the time of the decision, the NCAA was actively investigating his betting activity.

The ESPN report added:

According to sources, Sorsby bet on Indiana football while redshirting for the Hoosiers as a true freshman in 2022, a season in which he played in a single game as a reserve. The bets in 2022, according to sources, were on Indiana to win and none came in a game in which Sorsby appeared. Sorsby’s gambling has not drawn the attention of law enforcement, according to sources, nor has he been linked to anyone attempting to influence the outcome of a game. Sorsby’s gambling, sources said, was a steady flurry of small bets over a period of time.

Sorsby spent his first two years at the University of Indiana. He then transferred to the University of Cincinnati, where he started the last two seasons. Heading into his senior season at Texas Tech, Sorsby was projected to be one of the top picks of the 2027 NFL Draft. The NCAA has not yet announced any disciplinary action for him.

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