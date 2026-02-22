President Donald Trump wasted no time saluting the U.S. men’s Olympic hockey team — which won the gold Sunday by defeating Canada 2-1 in an overtime thriller.

In posts to his Truth Social platform moments after the game on Sunday, the president raved about the milestone victory and the first U.S. men’s hockey gold medal since the 1980 Miracle on Ice.

“Congratulations to our great U.S.A. Ice Hockey team,” Trump wrote. “THEY WON THE GOLD. WOW!

In a follow-up post, the president added, “WHAT A GAME!!!”

And in another, Trump wrote, “LOTS OF WINNING!!!”

A postgame interview with Jack Hughes — who scored the game-winning goal — has gone viral, as the star player got emotional talking about the importance of the victory for the United States.

“This is all about our country right now!” Hughes said. “I love the USA! I love my teammates! It’s unbelievable!”

He added, “I’m so proud to be an American today!”

Clips of the interview have quickly spread across social media — particularly among MAGA influencers:

Jack Hughes, winning goal scorer, with an absolutely perfect post game interview. “I love my country.” This is all we want from our national team athletes, just love the country as much as we do. Fantastic: pic.twitter.com/gqnsDmK4SJ — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 22, 2026

This is the best post-game interview in the history of sports. 24 year-old Jack Hughes from Florida, who scored the game winning golden goal against Canada for Team USA: “This is about our country. I love the USA. I’m proud of Team America…” 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/GbZWqSHmVa — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 22, 2026

Jack Hughes, who scored the game winning goal for the United States: “This is all about our country. I love the USA.”

pic.twitter.com/ymP617K4IT — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 22, 2026

Jack Hughes, who scored the winning goal and lost some of his teeth in the process, proclaims his love for America ❤️🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/Oroe71677E — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) February 22, 2026

