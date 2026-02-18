UCLA Basketball Coach Absolutely Loses It on a Reporter in Bizarre Tirade: ‘Worst Question I’ve Ever Been Asked!’

UCLA men’s basketball coach Mick Cronin went off on a reporter over an innocuous question about the opposing team’s student section.

Following the Bruins’ Tuesday loss to Michigan State, a reporter asked Cronin for his thoughts on MSU’s student section chanting the name of UCLA forward Xavier Booker. The 21-year-old previously played at MSU before transferring to UCLA, and chanting was a show of support from the Bruins crowd.

Cronin, however, made it clear that he couldn’t care less about the opposing team supporting one of his players.

“I could give a rat’s ass about the other team’s student section,” Cronin said. “I would like to give you kudos for the worst question I’ve ever been asked.”

UCLA coach Mick Cronin's thoughts on the Michigan State student section. @ThisistheIZZONE pic.twitter.com/7pJJHEs7sQ — Owen Oszust (@Owen_Oszust) February 18, 2026

In response, the reporter said, “I’ll take it.” Cronin fired back, “You should take it.”

As another reporter began to ask a question, Cronin again shot his gaze back to the first reporter to continue jawing at him.

“You really think I care about the other team’s student section?” the coach asked.

“No, I don’t think you care about the other team’s–” the reporter said.

Cronin apparently took exception with the tone of the reporter’s response and asked if he was raising his voice at him. The report denied it, but Cronin disagreed.

“Yeah, you are,” the coach said. “Yeah, you are. Come on, dude! Yes, you were! Everybody’s standing here listening to you! Everybody! This is on camera. They can hear you. I answered the question. I could give a rat’s ass about the other team’s student section. I coach UCLA! I don’t care about Michigan State’s students. Who cares!”

UCLA’s blowout loss to the Spartans likely factored into the post-game outburst. During the game, Cronin also ejected his own player over a flagrant foul.

