WATCH: 104-Year-Old WWII Vet Brings Down the House at NHL Game With Stirring National Anthem Performance
A 104-year-old World War II veteran had fans reaching for the Kleenex on Saturday night as he delivered an utterly mesmerizing performance of the National Anthem on his saxophone.
Moments before the opening faceoff of Saturday night’s New York Islanders-New York Rangers game at UBS Arena, 104-year-old vet Dominick Critelli serenaded the crowd with a sizzling rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner.
The fans responded with a booming chant of “USA! USA!” after Critelli held the final note for nearly 15 seconds.
In an interview with the New York Post ahead of his performance, Critelli told the story of how he emigrated to the U.S. after being raised in Calabria, Italy.
“I love this country,” Critelli said. “If I hadn’t come to this country, I’d be stuck with Mussolini.”
Critelli — an Army Staff Sergeant — survived both the Normandy landings and the Battle of the Bulge during his service. In all, he spent 151 days in combat — earning various commendations including; the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with three Bronze Stars, the American Theater Medal, and the WWII Victory Medal.
He was also recently knighted by French President Emmanuel Macron.
“He pins a medal on me, kisses me on both cheeks,” Critelli told the Post. “And I ask, ‘If I’m a knight, where’s my sword and horse?’”
Fans on social media were captivated by Critelli’s performance:
Watch above.
Comments
↓ Scroll down for comments ↓