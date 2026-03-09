WATCH: American Runner Chases Down Leader of LA Marathon to Win by Stunning .01 Seconds

American runner Nathan Martin chased down the leader of Sunday’s Los Angeles Marathon to secure an improbable race win by just a fraction of a second.

In the final stretch of the 26.2-mile race, Martin suddenly began closing the distance between himself and Michael Kimani Kamau from Kenya. In a stunning scene, Martin dug deep and managed to catch the Kenyan before just barely passing him before the finish line. As Kamau felt Martin at his side, he extended his arms in a desperate attempt to reach for the finish line. He then fell to the ground as Martin surged ahead.

Martin won with a time of two hours, 11 minutes, and 16.50 seconds. He beat Kamau by just 0.01 seconds — the closest race in the history of the LA Marathon.

Holy smokes….incredible finish at LA Marathon today by American Nathan Martin coming from behind to catch and beat Kenyan Michael Kamari at the finish line pic.twitter.com/hYk1jxsqBk — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) March 9, 2026

In a report from the Los Angeles Times, Martin explained his mentality as he realized he was gaining on the leader, the report continued:

“In any race, I just want to give 100%,” said Martin, 36. “I saw an opportunity to race at the end and give one last push. All I wanted to do is push myself.” Martin, who clocked a personal best 2:10:45 at the Grandma’s Marathon in Duluth., Minn., in 2023, surged in front as he got to the finish line alongside Kamau, who immediately collapsed and was attended to by medical personnel before being carried off on a stretcher. “I made an actual move five miles out … when I saw no one else was picking up the pace. I decided I needed to push,” Martin said. “At a mile and a half to go, I could see the leader and with 800 meters to go, I was thinking, ‘I’m catching him.'”

