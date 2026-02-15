MJ is getting another ring.

Michael Jordan was celebrating on Sunday after NASCAR driver Tyler Reddick won the Daytona 500 for his 23XI Racing team — a victory that came just a few months after the basketball legend and NASCAR settled his federal antitrust lawsuit with NASCAR. Reddick was trailing behind two other drivers when the final lap started, but he was able to navigate his way through a big wreck ahead of him and zoom to the front, right as the race finished.

Jordan was stoked following the race.

“I can’t even believe it,” Jordan told Fox Sports reporter Jamie Little. “It was so gratifying… I’m ecstatic. I don’t even know what to say.”

He also gave a shoutout to the three other drivers his team had racing on Sunday, Bubba Wallace, Riley Herbst, and Corey Heim; Herbst finished 8th and Wallace finished 10th on Sunday. Jordan will now get another ring to go along with the six he won as a player on the Chicago Bulls.

His giddiness on Sunday stands out, considering it happened two months after he settled his antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR.

The Guardian summarized Jordan’s beef with NASCAR, saying he believed “Nascar isn’t playing fair with a system that determines who gets guaranteed entry into races, how much money they make and even the tracks where the races are held – a system so central to team survival that it can make or break an entire organization.” That lawsuit was settled at the 11th hour in December.

Before the race, Jordan said he believed both sides are now in a better place to build NASCAR’s popularity.

“Communication — the thing is, both sides have been somewhat at a stalemate and we both needed to have conversations about change, how we can grow this sport,” Jordan told Fox Sports. “Unfortunately, we had to go through what we had to go through last summer. But I think coming out of that, you have a much better appreciation for each other and I think it opens up conversations amongst each other to continue to grow the game.”

Watch his post-race interview above via Fox.

