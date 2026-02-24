WATCH: Trump Gleefully Introduces the Men’s Hockey Team to Cheers of ‘USA!’

President Donald Trump gleefully introduced the Team USA men’s hockey team during the State of the Union on Tuesday night as members of Congress and the audience cheered “USA! USA! USA!”

“Our country is winning again. In fact, we’re winning so much that we really don’t know what to do about it. People are asking me, ‘Please, please, please, Mr. President, we are winning too much. We can’t take it anymore. We’re not used to winning in our country. Until you came along, we were just always losing, but now we’re winning too much.’ And I say, ‘No, no, no, you’re going to win again. You are going to win big, you’re gonna win bigger than ever.’ And to prove that point, to prove that point, here with us tonight is a group of winners who just made the entire nation proud,” Trump said, adding:

The men’s gold medal Olympic hockey team — come on in!

After a lengthy cheer from inside the chamber for the team, Trump added, “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen them get up. And actually, not all of them did get up, but they beat a fantastic Canadian team in overtime, as everybody saw, as did the American women, who will soon be coming to the White House.”

