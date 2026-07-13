WATCH: WNBA Player Ejected for Throwing Shoe at Opponent in Bizarre Scene

New York Liberty guard Betnijah Laney-Hamilton was ejected Sunday for throwing a shoe across the court and hitting Toronto Tempo guard Marina Mabrey.

In the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game, Liberty center Jonquel Jones lost her shoe during play. On Toronto’s next offensive possession, the play was blown dead when Jones’s shoe suddenly flew into frame and hit Mabrey as she was talking to a referee. Mabrey immediately turned around, picked up the shoe, and looked in Laney-Hamilton’s direction. Jones quickly got in front of Mabrey to prevent anything from happening between the two, and also to get her shoe back.

Laney Hamilton ejected for throwing a shoe at Marina 💀 ? pic.twitter.com/ojCgEqyTtO — Shabazz 💫 (@ShowCaseShabazz) July 12, 2026

After the play was reviewed, Laney-Hamilton was given a technical foul for the act. It was her second technical foul of the night, meaning she was ejected for the shoe toss.

Another angle, captured by a fan sitting courtside, showed that Laney-Hamilton threw the shoe all the way from the other side of the court.

Speaking after the game, Laney-Hamilton insisted she didn’t deliberately try to hit Mabrey. She said:

I would never intentionally try to hit someone with a shoe, especially while they’re not looking. Teammate was without a shoe, so I did my best to try and get it to her. Unfortunately, it did hit someone.

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton on Shoegate and what happened: "I would never intentionally try to hit someone with a shoe, especially while they're not looking. Teammate was without a shot, so I did my best to try and get it to her. Unfortunately, it did hit someone." — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) July 12, 2026

BLH con't: "I know just by the way that things were going throughout the game that it can look a certain way but that's just not something that I would personally do… especially in a moment like that where game is on the line." — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) July 12, 2026

The Liberty went on to lose the game 93-91.

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