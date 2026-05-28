Zohran Mamdani Gets Asked if He Thinks Trump Is a ‘Bad Luck Charm’ for the Knicks

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani was asked Thursday if he believed President Donald Trump was a “bad luck charm” for the New York Knicks.

Earlier in the week, the Knicks swept the Cleveland Cavaliers to earn their first trip to the NBA Finals in almost 30 years. With the team on the cusp of the ultimate prize, Trump revealed Wednesday that he planned on attending a Finals game at Madison Square Garden. Speaking at his cabinet meeting, the president also said he wanted to go to Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Knicks, however, wrapped up the series in just four games.

During a Thursday press conference, Mamdani — who attending Game 2 of the conference finals — was asked about the possibility of joining Trump at the NBA Finals.

“You know, if the president comes to watch the Knicks, I’ll leave the president to watch the Knicks as he wants to watch the Knicks,” Mamdani said. “You know, I’ve been lucky enough to go to a few games this season. Recently, I was at a game with the Public Advocate [Jumaane D. Williams]. It was lovely to be in the nosebleeds, and we’ll see where I end up in the future, but I’ll be sure to let you know once I know.”

Mamdani on whether he’d sit with Trump at a #Knicks Finals game: 'We'll see where I end up' 📸 Office of the NYC Mayor, Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/1jlF5Cuwsf — 1010 WINS on 92.3 FM (@1010WINS) May 28, 2026

The reporter then followed up that question by asking the mayor if thought Trump was truly a Knicks fan or if he was simply a “bad luck charm” for the team.

“I’m not going to, to do any analysis of the president’s fandom,” Mamdani continued. “I will say that anyone who wants to come and watch the Knicks, and pray that [Landry Shamet] keeps making those 3s, and we see ‘Captain Clutch’ out there on the court, I think everybody should be welcomed there.”

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