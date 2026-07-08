‘Tom Holland is Such a C*ck’: Elon Musk Gets In Nasty Spat Over ‘The Odyssey’

Historian Tom Holland offered a swift reply to Elon Musk’s apparent assertion the actor Tom Holland is “such a c*ck”: don’t see his new movie, then.

“Tom Holland is such a c*ck,” Musk wrote on X Tuesday in response to a stranger on the platform who described the actor’s latest film, Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of The Odyssey, as “the worst movie ever made.” The film, which will head to wide release on July 17, has sparked a conservative backlash in response to its casting, primarily that Lupita Nyong’o will appear as Helen of Troy.

Tom Holland is such a cuck — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2026

It’s unclear if Musk understood he was not communicating with the actor.

Very happy to say it again. The Odyssey is an amazing film, and missing out on seeing it because you think it’s woke or whatever is cutting off your nose to spite your face. Your loss. https://t.co/B2FiL2zwxD — Tom Holland (@holland_tom) July 8, 2026

“Very happy to say it again. The Odyssey is an amazing film, and missing out on seeing it because you think it’s woke or whatever is cutting off your nose to spite your face. Your loss,” Holland fired back.

He added, “My last comment on this whole business (which I hadn’t realised was a lightning rod for an entire culture war) – if you like Nolan’s other films, you will love The Odyssey. If you didn’t like them, then miss it.”

In May, Newsmax host Rob Finnerty addressed reports about Nyong’o as well as rumors that Elliot Page will play Achilles in the film. “And I’m not kidding when I say any of this, but the role of Achilles will reportedly be played by Elliot Page. Looks like a guy — formerly Ellen Page, meaning the most famous warrior in history, not just Greek history — all of history — Achilles is about to be played by a transgender woman in a brand new movie. You might remember Ellen Page from the hit movie Juno 20 years ago, where she was definitely a woman,” Finnerty said.

Page, a transgender man, announced his transition in 2020. He will play Sinon in the film, Odysseus’s cousin

“And to top it all off, playing Helen of Troy, the woman who started the Trojan War, the likeness on the right,” Finnerty also said as he showed a traditional drawing of the character. “She was beautiful — the woman whose face launched a thousand ships, whose beauty was unparalleled. A woman who was definitely white, is going to be played by Lupita Nyong’o. You might be looking at this photograph saying, ‘I think Lupita Nyong’o is Black,’ and you’re correct. We haven’t adjusted anything, and I’ve got nothing against Lupita. But I do have a problem with the complete rewriting of history.”

The Odyssey is generally considered to be a work of mythology and/or historical fiction, and there is no evidence that suggests Helen of Troy was a real, historical person.

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