‘Treason’: GOP Lawmaker Trashes Tucker Carlson — Calls for Him to Be Imprisoned If He ‘Worked With Iran’

Rep. Max Miller (R-OH) called for Tucker Carlson to be prosecuted if federal investigators find out he has been a “traitor” and covertly working with Iran’s theocratic regime.

Miller shared his blunt assessment of Carlson and the situation he’s in on Sunday, one day after Carlson claimed the Justice Department would soon charge him for being an unregistered foreign agent; Carlson said he was being targeted for “talking to people in Iran before the war,” which he said the CIA found out by spying on his text messages.

The congressmen said that if Carlson is telling the truth — and if he really committed “treason” — he has to pay the price.

“Everyone has always known Tucker is in love with himself and happy to sell falsehoods for attention,” Miller posted on X. “The Left excels at this, when Tucker fully joined them it was just sad.”

He continued, “Now? Treason. If Tucker really worked with Iran against’s America’s interests, he is a traitor and should be prosecuted.”

Everyone has always known Tucker is in love with himself and happy to sell falsehoods for attention. The Left excels at this, when Tucker fully joined them it was just sad. Now? Treason. If Tucker really worked with Iran against America’s interests he is a traitor and should be… https://t.co/wPhraelBGw — Congressman Max Miller (@RepMaxMiller) March 15, 2026

No charges have been made yet.

Carlson on Saturday said he’d learned the CIA had recommended to the DOJ that he be prosecuted for his text messages leading up to the war on Iran, but did not offer details on who he was texting with or what those texts were about. The former cable news star also suggested “some” CIA workers could be targeting him because of his “views about Israel.”

“The CIA is preparing some kind of criminal referral against me, a crime report to the Department of Justice, on the basis of a supposed crime I committed,” Carlson said in his video explanation. “What’s that crime? Well, talking to people in Iran before the war. They read my texts.”

He denied any wrongdoing.

Donald Trump Carlson met with President three times in the month leading up to the war against Iran, The New York Times recently reported. The paper said Carlson was one of the few in the president’s orbit who was “lobbying against” attacking Iran, but Trump clearly did not follow his advice.

Carlson has since been critical of the joint U.S. and Israeli strikes that killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and dozens of other leaders. He called the strikes “absolutely disgusting and evil,” and said Operation Epic Fury was being “waged” strictly on behalf of Israel.

President Donald Trump booted Carlson from his Make America Great Again movement in response.

“Tucker has lost his way,” Trump told ABC’s Jonathan Karl on March 5. “I knew that a long time ago, and he’s not MAGA. MAGA is saving our country. MAGA is making our country great again. MAGA is America first, and Tucker is none of those things. And Tucker is really not smart enough to understand that.”

Trump has also ripped those who suggested the U.S. attacked Iran because it was “forced” to by Israel. The president told ABC’s Rachel Scott earlier this month, “If anything, I might’ve forced Israel’s hand.”

Carlson on Saturday said the U.S. intelligence community could be aiming to “humiliate and terrify” him with the charges.

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