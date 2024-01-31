‘A Moment For The Ages’: CNN Anchor Reports on Stunning Apology From Mark Zuckerberg During Senate Hearing

The CEOs of Meta, TikTok, Snap, Discord, and X, formerly known as Twitter, testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday and CNN’s Dana Bash interrupted the live feed of the hearing to highlight an extraordinary moment from the proceedings.

“As we continue to listen to this hearing. We just have to say, wow, what we all just saw live on television is going to be a moment for the ages,” Bash reported, adding:

When we just saw Senator Josh Hawley ask Mark Zuckerberg if he had apologized to the families, many of whom are there in the audience and audience, that the chair of this committee, Dick Durbin, said earlier, was the biggest that he has seen in his 22 years on the Judiciary Committee. And then Mark Zuckerberg stood up, turned around and spoke to the families. He was off mic. So we don’t know exactly what he said. I know that we’re trying to get, some audible tape of exactly what he said, but that moment is something that I believe that we are going to be looking back on and talking about for quite some time. We have I have my panel here, happens to be four moms. And, you know, obviously this is inside politics. This is a Washington, hearing. But one of the reasons that people are so incredibly, animated about this passionate, angry about this is because of what this means for children.

In his opening statement, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), the ranking Republican on the committee, tore into Zuckerberg and accused him of having blood on his hands. Graham made the remark after recalling how one of his teenage constituents killed himself after being extorted by Nigerian scammers who blackmailed the young man after he sent explicit photos to who he thought was his girlfriend.

JUST IN: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg stands and apologizes to families of children who suffered using his social media platforms during a hearing on protecting children online. https://t.co/bATUsdSIPL pic.twitter.com/gEOFg7y8bc — ABC News (@ABC) January 31, 2024

