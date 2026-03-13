Biden Alum Suggests Democrats Will Be Winners of Trump’s SAVE Act in Fox News Throwdown

During a Friday afternoon appearance on Fox News, former Biden special assistant Michael LaRosa sparred with Fox News contributor Kaylee McGhee White over President Donald Trump’s SAVE Act, arguing Democrats would be the ones to benefit from it.

LaRosa, who served as both a special assistant to former President Joe Biden and as press secretary to former First Lady Jill Biden, argued that Trump’s SAVE Act, which Senate Republicans will vote on next week, doesn’t actually serve as a voter I.D. bill, pointing out that 36 states already have voter I.D. laws.

Of the SAVE Act, which would require proof of citizenship to vote, LaRosa continued, “It creates more problems than it solves… I don’t know that Republicans want to make the bet that more Republican voters have passports and birth certificates than Democrats.”

“That’s not a problem,” interjected Fox News’ John Roberts.

“I’m willing to make that bet,” added McGhee White.

“I am too, actually,” said LaRosa. “If we’re gonna make voting harder by requiring more documentation — to have a driver’s license and a government I.D. — let’s go.”

“I don’t think it’s about making voting harder,” responded McGhee White. “I think it’s about making sure that voting is being done in a legal way.” She went on to ask LaRosa if he believes there could be a version of the SAVE Act that Democrats would get behind.

“The current laws that are on the books in states,” stressed LaRosa. “It’s illegal to vote if you’re not a citizen.”

“Ok, so why not federalize voter I.D. requirements?” said McGhee White.

“There already is a federal law that you cannot vote if you are a non-citizen,” concluded LaRosa.

The three went back and forth for a bit longer, with LaRosa emphasizing existing state voter I.D. laws. and McGhee White taking issue with the fact that “none of those states are currently run by Democrats” and that “there have been several cases” of non-citizens voting.

“I’m looking for a beer,” said Roberts at the end of the rowdy back-and-forth.

“Let’s go,” agreed LaRosa.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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