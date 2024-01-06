Biden Strategically Comparing Trump To Nazis To ‘Raise The Stakes’ And Energize Dems Says CNN Analyst: ‘Very Carefully Calculated’

CNN political commentator and Republican strategist Kevin Madden told anchor Wolf Blitzer on Friday that President Joe Biden comparing Donald Trump to Nazi Germany is a “carefully calculated strategy” to energize Democrats for 2024, an observation with which Blitzer wholeheartedly agreed.

Biden on Friday delivered a speech ahead of January 6 attack anniversary in which he blasted Trump relentlessly and said the ex-president is “echoing the same exact language used in Nazi Germany.”

After getting reactions to Biden’s speech from CNN’s David Chalian and Kate Bedingfield, Blitzer turned to Madden to ask about the rhetoric, emphasizing the invoking of Nazi Germany.

“Yeah, it’s tough rhetoric,” said Madden. “But I think for the president, his goal here is to really raise the stakes of this election.”

“One of the most important constituencies here is the most active progressive Democrats, who right now aren’t really enthusiastic about voting for Joe Biden,” he said. “And they need to be enthusiastic for voting for Joe Biden by November. So this is sort of a starter’s pistol, if you will, for getting those voters energized about what’s at stake for this election.”

He concluded that the commentary is also aimed at persuadable suburban voters in places like Pennsylvania, where Biden delivered his remarks. “It seems very, very carefully calculated strategy here by the White House.”

Watch the clip above via CNN.