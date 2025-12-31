CBS Cuts Off Veteran Football Announcer’s Final Goodbye Mid-Sentence After 36 Years on the Mic

Longtime college football announcer Gary Danielson’s final goodbye was cut off mid-sentence by CBS on Wednesday after nearly 20 years at the network, and more than three decades on air overall.

“We are gonna have a great time tonight,” said Danielson as members of the crew waved goodbye and applauded him. “Listen, one more thing, it’s sometimes– you can say, how do you get up? This guy right here–”

But at that moment, the CBS broadcast — seemingly up against a hard break — cut off his remarks mid-sentence and went right to a commercial.

The move was criticized on social media, including by Dave Portnoy’s Barstool Sports.

“CBS cut away from Gary Danielson’s final goodbye… unreal,” reacted Barstool Sports’ college football podcast Unnecessary Roughness.

CBS cut away from Gary Danielson’s final goodbye… unreal pic.twitter.com/hToDuaz8K1 — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) December 31, 2025

Other football fans accused CBS of being disrespectful towards its veteran commentator.

Shame on @CBS for cutting off the end of Gary Danielson talking. I know he was about done but let him finish. — Adam Kadavy (@adamk63) December 31, 2025

On brand for CBS Sports as they continue their downward spiral. — Jerry Massey (@JerryMassey) January 1, 2026

CBS cutting off a guy’s final sign off is such a corporate move. Let the man have 20 seconds of respect, damn. — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican69) December 31, 2025

In its own social media post honoring Danielson’s departure from the network, CBS Sports College Football cut the clip of Danielson’s final goodbyes before the awkward ad break.

CBS Sports honors Gary Danielson after 36 seasons as a college football analyst 👏 pic.twitter.com/WR76MMrbgb — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) December 31, 2025

Danielson joined CBS in 2006, spending nearly 20 years at the network prior to his retirement. Danielson also worked at ABC Sports between between 1997 and 2005, and ESPN between 1990 and 1996.

The veteran sports commentator announced his retirement back in March.

“I have discussed the timing of this moment with CBS Sports leadership over the past few years and we felt it was important I remained with the team during our transition to the Big Ten,” he said. “As we enter our second full season of Big Ten football and my 20th at CBS Sports, the timing just feels right.”

Danielson will be succeeded at the network with Charles Davis.

Watch above via CBS.