‘Chaos, Fear, And Hate!’ Kamala Harris Shreds Trump’s Vision For the Future While Promising to Build the Middle Class

Vice President Kamala Harris gave a high-octane speech in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Tuesday to a crowd of supporters and campaign staff in her first campaign trail rally as a candidate for president.

Harris doubled down on her campaign theme of prosecutor versus felon, recalling her time as attorney general of California. She listed the kinds of perpetrators she put behind bars and then likened many of them to Donald Trump – the GOP presidential nominee. The crowd briefly chanted, “Lock him up!”

Harris ended her remarks by turning toward the economy and her vision of the future, “We believe in a future where every senior can retire with dignity. So all of this is to say, building up the middle class will be a defining goal of my presidency. Because here’s the thing we all here in Wisconsin know, when our middle class is strong, America is strong.” She continued:

But Donald Trump wants to take our country backward. He and his extreme Project 2025 agenda will weaken the middle class like we know we got to take this serious thing. Can’t believe they put that thing in writing. Read it, its 900 pages. But here’s the thing. You when you read it, you will see Donald Trump intends to cut Social Security and Medicare. He intends to give tax breaks to billionaires and big corporations and make working families fit the bill. They intend to end the Affordable Care Act and take us back then to a time when insurance companies had the power to deny people with preexisting conditions. Remember what that was like? Children with asthma. Women who survived breast cancer. Grandparents with diabetes. America has tried these failed economic policies before, but we are not going back.

The crowd loudly chanted, “Not going back! Not going back! Not going back!”

“Because ours is a fight for the future and it is a fight for freedom,” Harris continued, concluding:

Generations of Americans for generations. And we have to remember this. The shoulders on which we stand, generations of Americans before us led the fight for freedom. And now Wisconsin. The baton is in our hands. We who believe in the sacred freedom to vote. We’ll make sure every American has the ability to cast their ballot and have it counted. We who believe that every person in our nation should have the freedom to live safe from the terror of gun violence. Well finally pass red flag laws, universal background checks, and an assault weapons ban. And we do believe in reproductive freedom. We’ll stop Donald Trump’s extreme abortion bans because we trust women to make decisions about their own bodies and not have their government tell them what to do! And when Congress passes a law to restore reproductive freedoms as president of the United States, I will sign it into law. So Wisconsin, ultimately, in this election, we each face a question, what kind of country do we want to live in? Do we want to live in a country of freedom, compassion, and rule of law? Or a country of chaos, fear, and hate? And here’s the beauty of this moment. We each have the power to answer that question. The power is with the people.

Watch the clip above.