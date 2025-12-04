CNN Star Claps Back at Ex-Trump Spox in Blistering Exchange Over Their Respective ‘Day Jobs’

Ex-Trump spokesman-turned-lobbying executive Harrison Fields tried to insult CNN contributor Ana Navarro with a crack about her “day job” during a blistering exchange that included a harsh rejoinder from Navarro and a scolding on “basic facts” from anchor Abby Phillip.

Trump has waged a campaign of aerial bombardment against alleged drug boats in the Caribbean for months, killing dozens of people in at least 21 strikes that we know of. The campaign has been criticized over the legality of the strikes — and that was before the revelation that survivors of one strike were ordered to be killed.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth was blamed for giving the order in initial reporting, but has since pointed the finger at Admiral Frank Bradley — while claiming to fully support him. In closed-door talks with lawmakers Thursday, Bradley claimed there was no “kill them all” order from Hegseth.

On Wednesday night’s edition of CNN NewsNight, Phillip convened a panel consisting of Fields, Navarro, Arthur Aidala, and Jamie Harrison to discuss the strikes.

As Navarro and Fields — an executive at the lobbying firm CGCN Group — brawled over drug traffic from Venezuela, Fields quipped that “your day job is The View,” to which Navarro retorted “And you have no day job.”

Phillip then stepped in and accused Fields of being unwilling to face “basic facts”:

NAVARRO: I think, he thought — I think Trump thought that he could scare Maduro out of Venezuela, that if he started bombing, you know, putting — sending bombs of to some Venezuelan boats, if he started sending some USS carriers to the coast of Venezuela, Maduro, like many dictators before him, would be afraid, figure out how he could take his money, his family, get on a plane and flee to some place in exile for the rest of his life, it hasn’t worked. And so now we are facing the very reality of, okay, now, Donald Trump and this government is completely invested in bringing — getting Maduro out. We’ve got one-fourth of the arsenal of the U.S. Navy parked off the coast of Venezuela. FIELDS: Protecting American interests. NAVARRO: What is the American interest? Oil? FIELDS: Drugs pouring into this country and killing us? NAVARRO: Okay. Most drugs do not come through Venezuela. Then why aren’t you bombing Mexico? FIELDS: So, we closed the southern border and that did a real job. NAVARRO: Are you going to bomb? FIELDS: Stop. That’s a ridiculous argument. NAVARRO: No, you stop. FIELDS: That’s a ridiculous argument. NAVARRO: No, you’re the one being ridiculous. FIELDS: The president you advocated for four years, Joseph R. Biden allowed our border to be open. NAVARRO: I’m not going to let you gaslight me. (CROSSTALKS) FIELDS: Joe Biden letting tons and tons and tons — well, tell that to the families, of fentanyl families who have died — NAVARRO: No drugs come from Venezuela. FIELDS: It comes from the southern border. (CROSSTALKS) PHILLIP: Hold on a second. FIELDS: If your argument that drugs are not coming from Colombia or Venezuela to America — NAVARRO: Oh, I’m going to argue that no fentanyl is coming from Venezuela. FIELDS: Talk to the DEA. NAVARRO: No, you are wrong. You are lying to the American people. You are part of fabricating a narrative that doesn’t exist. PHILLIP: Hold on a second. FIELDS: Well, your day job is The View, so let’s talk about fabrication. NAVARRO: And you have no day job. PHILLIP: Harrison, you are wrong. FIELDS: I’m not wrong. PHILLIP: You’re wrong because you just mixed up a whole bunch of stuff there. FIELDS: No, I didn’t. PHILLIP: Where does Fentanyl come from? FIELDS: It comes from many places. PHILLIP: Where does 90 percent of the fentanyl that comes into — where does it come from? FIELDS: It’s coming from the southern border. PHILLIP: Where does it come from? Do you know? FIELDS: In which the Democrats allowed. PHILLIP: So, where does it come from? FIELDS: Do the Democrats allow the southern border to be open, yes or no? PHILLIP: Does it come from Venezuela or not? FIELDS: It comes from many places. PHILLIP: Where does it come from? FIELDS: We know for a fact that fentanyl is not coming from Venezuela. PHILLIP: Okay. AIDALA: To his point, though — PHILLIP: So, no — Arthur — (CROSSTALKS) PHILLIP: Hold on a second. Hold on a second. The reason I’m asking you this is because I’m — FIELDS: 0 percent of fentanyl comes to the United States, comes to America — PHILLIP: I’m trying to gauge — do you know what I’m trying to gauge? I’m trying to gauge whether you’re willing to just state basic facts, you’re willing to listen, and it sounds like you’re not willing to do either of those things in this moment.

