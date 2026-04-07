CNN’s Abby Phillip Calls BS on Scott Jennings in Brawl Over Trump ‘War Crime’ Threats: ‘So He’s Lying?’

CNN anchor Abby Phillip called BS on conservative analyst Scott Jennings in a brawl over President Donald Trump’s threats against Iran, which many experts and critics say would constitute “war crimes.”

Trump set off a firestorm on Sunday when he posted a message to Truth Social that read “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F*ckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”

Trump expanded on the threat at length during a press conference on Monday, and reiterated his desire to seize Iran’s oil, telling reporters “To the winner belong the spoils, go the spoils. And I’ve said, why don’t we use it to the victor, go the spoils.”

On Monday’s edition of CNN NewsNight, anchor Abby Phillip hosted a panel that included Jennings, Lydia Moynihan, Jamal Simmons, Sabrina Singh, and Max Boot to discuss the religious aspect of the threats.

Things got intense when Moynihan and Jennings defended Trump’s threats, and when Jennings tried to suggest the threats could be against “military” targets, Phillip dropped a pile of receipts:

PHILLIP: You know, Lydia, for many, many years, America’s enemies have accused the United States of being no different morally from any of the other so-called villains on the world stage, Geneva Convention violations, war crimes, and also accused us of basically launching into wars in order to steal natural resources, like oil, and then there is Trump, and he just says it. How does this put America in a better position on the world stage?

MOYNIHAN: I mean, I don’t think inherently destroying infrastructure can be constituted as a war crime and he’s only destroyed one bridge. It seems like he’s probably hesitant to go further, which is why the deadline gets pushed back. But, you know, it’s interesting. There’s been a lot of reporting on war crimes by the media, and almost all of them are only about whether the U.S. will commit a war crime, no focus on Iran and it’s continued committing of war crimes, constantly trying to bomb the Middle East —

PHILLIP: Everybody understands that Iran is constantly engaging in human rights violations, war crimes —

JENNINGS: Where were the protesters?

PHILLIP: No, hold on. Are you guys really trying to equate the United States and Iran in terms of our conduct of war?

JENNINGS: I think you are. I mean, is it not —

PHILLIP: No. Actually — no. What I’m asking I’m saying is that, actually —

JENNINGS: I mean, (INAUDIBLE) people all over this country protesting supposed human rights abuses in the Middle East but they’re nowhere to be found for Iran.

PHILLIP: Historically — the United States has historically had an upper hand morally and practically against our enemies, especially regimes like Iran that literally does not care. I’m not even sure that they care if Trump decides to bomb civilian infrastructure, because, to Trump’s point, they killed 40,000 of their own citizens. But the United States should care. And to your question about whether it would constitute a war crime, I definitely think it is in question. Let me just play this. This is General Mark Milley, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs. Listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MARK MILLEY, THEN-JOINT CHIEFS CHAIRMAN: The deliberate targeting of the civilian power grid causing excessive collateral damage and unnecessary suffering on the civilian population is a war crime.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PHILLIP: He was talking there about Russia’s conduct in Ukraine. So, again, Trump is not — he’s not even just not taking it off the table. He’s saying, we’re going to bomb them into the stone ages. We’re going to make sure they don’t have a country anymore. He is suggesting that it’s going to be a complete demolition of Iran’s power grid, bridges infrastructure, he puts desalination plants on the table. The question I have is, how far is too far for an American president?

JENNINGS: Well, I mean, we’ve all read what he said. I guess I want to see what the specific targets are because some of these things obviously are military in nature. Military bases and military installations need power. And sometimes they need bridges too. So, I want to see exactly what he’s talking about before I, you know, jump to conclusions here.

But I will say this, you know, I do think part of the noble effort here has been to try to get the Iranian people to retake their country.

And if you wind up in a situation where they come to believe that you’ve not taken care of them in the process here, where you’ve not protected them from bad outcomes could be counterproductive. Again, this is all depending on what the target packages are. I tend to think what they’re most looking at is grids and bridges that have to do with whatever remaining military —

PHILLIP: So, he’s lying when he says, we’re going to blast Iran into oblivion? He’s going to say, he says, blowing up and completely obliterating all of their electric-generating plants, oil wells, Kharg Island, possibly desalination plants. The United States will hit and obliterate their various power plants. He said earlier, he’s chosen not to wipe out the oil infrastructure, but he threatens that if they interfere with the Strait of Hormuz, which they did, he’ll reconsider that decision.