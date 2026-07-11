CNN’s Victor Blackwell Drops Blizzard of Video Clips Around ICE Killing

CNN’s Victor Blackwell dropped a video breakdown of the hours and moments leading up to the ICE shooting of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in Houston.

On Saturday’s First of All, Blackwell showed security camera footage from homes and businesses that included footage of the Mexican national leaving his home less than a minute before the fatal shooting.

ICE officials have claimed Salgado Araujo, who reportedly had no criminal convictions, tried to ram federal immigration agents with his van, forcing them to fire in self defense. He later died at the hospital.

Witnesses and civil rights activists in Houston have blasted ICE’s account of events, including the three men with who were with Salgado Araujo when he was killed, according to a lawyer representing the trio.

In the videos Blackwell aired, Salgado Araujo can be seen in his driveway just before 6:00 a.m. getting ready to leave.

He’s then captured approximately an hour later driving down the street with an unmarked ICE vehicle tailing him. The ICE vehicle is later seen driving next to the van and video captured less than a minute before the shooting shows other unmarked ICE vehicles joining the pursuit.

Hugo Balderas-Ibarra, a lawyer representing the three other men in the van, told reporters that “at no point was there ever an agent standing in front of the vehicle nor was an agent ever placed in the line of danger. That is simply false and I believe my clients are telling the truth.”

The New York Times dropped a report this week suggesting the traffic stop may have been intended for someone other than Salgado Araujo.

Salgado Araujo’ son, Ronaldo Salgado, said his father was working on his legal status and may have been scared of the masked men in unmarked vehicles.

“He did not deserve to die. He did not deserve to be reduced to a headline of Mexican man shot and killed by ICE. He deserved to live a quiet life as Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, a husband, a father and a job creator for dozens of men who also wanted the American dream,” he said.

Watch above via CNN.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!