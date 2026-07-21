‘Credit Where Credit Is Due’: View Hosts Align with Ben Shapiro in Blasting Right-Wing Odyssey Backlash

The hosts of The View found themselves in the unusual position of being aligned with Ben Shapiro, pulling out a clip of the Daily Wire founder to blast right-wing backlash to The Odyssey.

On Tuesday’s The View, the hosts covered conservative critics, including Elon Musk, “losing their minds” over Christopher Nolan’s new film and the casting of transgender actor Elliot Page and Black actress Lupita Nyong’o as Helen of Troy.

Whoopi Goldberg opened the segment by running a clip of Shapiro pushing back against conservative critics and praising The Odyssey.

“Apparently conservative critics are losing their minds over the cast of the Christopher Nolan epic The Odyssey. They were doing that even before it came out, but now that is number one at the box office. Some of them are still trashing the movie, but others like radio host and podcaster Ben Shapiro are giving credit where credit is due,” Goldberg said.

Shapiro called the casting of Page “stupid,” but praised Nolan as “unparalelled.”

“People on the right were saying, oh, the movie’s going to bomb because of that. No, it’s not going to because of it turns out that when people want to be entertained, they are willing to entertain even bad flaws in the tooth if it turns out that smile is nice,” he said.

Goldberg said “a lot” of conservatives who see the film are “going to feel the same way” as Shapiro.

Alyssa Farah Griffin added that the movie’s box office success — it had the largest opening for a live action film with more than $120 million domestic — proves “Twitter is not real life.”

“I swear, watching this, you would think this is one of the worst films ever made. Newsflash, it is a masterpiece. This is a phenomenal film,” she said, adding that the adaptation has a “real conservative message” about family and more.

Sara Haines agreed and also praised the film as a “masterpiece.”

“There’s a unique ignorance to someone who comments on something they’ve never seen. You’re taught from a young age, do your research, learn, and then you can join the conversation. But it’s like not voting and then complaining about what you get. You cannot not see the film and complain about how awful it is when you haven’t seen the film,” she said.

Watch above via ABC.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!