Cybersecurity Expert Tells Fox News Guthrie Suspect Video May Indicate He Was Burglar — Not Kidnapper With a Target

Cybersecurity expert Morgan Wright told Fox News on Tuesday that the newly-released footage of a suspect in the Nancy Guthrie case may indicate that he was a burglar, rather than someone who was targeting Guthrie.

After the FBI published footage and still photos of a person in a ski mask loitering outside of Guthrie’s home on the night of her disappearance, Wright offered his analysis moments after anchor Sandra Smith noted that the Guthrie family does not recognize the suspect.

“I’m watching a little bit of video, why is the guy putting vegetation over the camera? It starts giving you an idea of he’s going to go in that way and come out that way. And the other thing to your point, too, about not recognizing this, this goes back to was this pre-planned? Was this somebody that the family knew? And we’re obviously we’re starting to narrow in on that. I would go one of the biggest things is going to be is: it would be highly coincidental that this is the first house that this person hit that night. And how did they get there? What was the mode of travel? Did they park somewhere and walk a great distance to cloak their movements? So, where this vehicle is parked, how they got there, and was this the first, was this gonna be the first of many houses being hit? And then it goes back to why this house?” said Morgan. “And I don’t wanna say that it’s less and less likely that it was targeted. I mean, I know some of the folks, the other guests have their opinions. I look at this and I go, if it was targeted and that’s really what I wanted to do, I wouldn’t waste 20 minutes out front. I’d be in, I would have had a way in, I’d acquire my target, and I’d be out. I mean, you don’t want to spend too much time on the X again. So this, as you look at it too, working with the officers out there and the detectives, and the deputies who work auto burglaries, you know, you look at people, how do they dress? This is very similar to how somebody dresses when they’re going to do a lot of thefts or burglaries in one night. You’d be dressed, you’d be efficient. You got a backpack to store your loot in, and you hit target after target because you want to get out of there. You don’t want to be carrying big sacks or big bags because that’s very noticeable. A backpack, while it’s something you could observe, it’s not as noticeable as carrying a big laundry bag or a big, you know, rucksack of something.”

“Yeah, to me, though, when he turns around, bends over, the backpack doesn’t flex. So it seems like it’s already full. But I mean, it just may be that it’s a stiff backpack. I don’t know,” offered John Roberts. “But see, he bends over there. It doesn’t seem to collapse at all. It looks like it’s already packed full of whatever. So let me ask you this-”

“Well, and it looks like there’s some weight to it, too. I mean, when you look at, it to your point, it looks there’s like some weight. It’s not like floating around like an empty backpack would be,” replied Morgan. “So that goes back to my question. Did he hit something else? Was there something else hit that he’d already stolen from previously before hitting Nancy’s house?”

Watch above via Fox News.

