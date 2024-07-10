Daily Show Gathers Black Voters, Finds Even Split Between Trump and Biden: ‘Yeah, I Didn’t See That Coming’

Daily Show correspondent Josh Johnson was shocked to find a panel of Black voters from the tristate area was evenly split on whether to support President Joe Biden or Donald Trump in November.

Introducing his segment meant to find out whether Black voters “f**k with Trump,” Johnson noted that Democrats took more than 90% of Black voter support in 2016 and 2020, but an uptick in support for Trump has raised some alarm bells. A New York Times/Siena poll released in February found Trump with 23% support among Black voters, a 19% jump from the 4% he managed in Oct. 2020.

Of the six voters gathered for Johnson’s panel, three said they are backing Trump and three said they are backing Biden.

“Do I have to say his name? I don’t want to, but more than likely it’s going to be Trump,” a voter named Darryl said.

He noted he was a lifelong Democrat, but he’s grown frustrated with the party.

“They always make a bunch of promises that they can’t deliver,” he said, predicting a “big shift” from Democrats in November.

“Unbelievable!” a Biden voter sitting next to Darryl said after he declared his Trump support.

“We’re an even split which…I didn’t — yeah, I didn’t see that coming,” Johnson said.

Erica, another Trump voter, argued Democrats have failed Black voters.

“They use the issues of the African American community as a soapbox to stand on and make promises just to get us to come out and vote and then once we vote and everyone’s in place, it’s like, well, what happened?” she said.

Johnson handed each of his panel members two sticks, one with a raised fist and another with a middle finger. The comedian played clips of Trump talking at the Black Conservative Federation Gala and asked each to respond with the fist of support or to flip the former president the bird.

“These lights are so bright in my eyes that I can’t see too many people out there, but I can only see the Black ones, I can’t see any white ones. That’s how far I’ve come!” Trump said.

All three voting for Trump raised fists. All three voting for Biden chose the middle finger.

Trump went on to reference being convicted on more than 30 felony counts in his hush money trial.

“Black conservatives understand better than most that some of the greatest evils in our nation’s history have come from corrupt systems that try to target and subjugate others. You understand that. I think that’s why the Black people are so much on my side now because they see what’s happened to me happens to them,” he said.

Again, the panel results were completely the same.

“It’s not one side. It’s the legal system. No matter who you are, if you do these things, you get charged for it. That’s it,” Cameron, a Biden voter, said.

“I definitely did not sit down with this panel to change any minds and I clearly have not,” Johnson said.

Watch above via Comedy Central.