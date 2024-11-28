‘Enjoy Your Thanksgiving, America!’ Ex-GOP Congressman Excoriates Elon Musk in Seething Turkey Day Rant on CNN

Ex-Congressman Joe Walsh — a one-time Trump supporter who is now an outspoken critic — unleashed on Elon Musk before warning people celebrating Thanksgiving to be ready to “buckle up” and face “four years of disinformation, cruelty, and lies.”

The tirade came after Musk publicly hit out at Trump impeachment witness Alexander Vindman Wednesday, accusing Vindman of “treason” and said he would “pay the appropriate penalty.”

Reacting to the story, Walsh dumped on Musk at the close of a segment on CNN Thursday, speaking with host Jim Acosta who asked him about the tech mogul’s role in the upcoming Trump administration. Walsh warned that the Vindman episode would become the norm in the coming years.

“He says he’s going to be part of this DOGE, this Department of Government Efficiency going after government waste, but he seems to be just acting like a cyber bully and going after Trump’s perceived enemies,” Acosta began.

Walsh replied: “It’s different. He’s the wealthiest man on the planet. He has the biggest platform on the planet, and he’s the greatest purveyor of disinformation on the planet.”

In a wry switch, Walsh wished viewers a happy holiday, before doubling down on his warning: “Enjoy your Thanksgiving, America, but we all have to buckle up. This is going to be four years of disinformation, cruelty and lies.”

“I wish we could have ended on a more hopeful note,” Acosta added. “But I want to wish both of you a happy Thanksgiving.”

Watch above on CNN.