Former Navy Seal Floored by Fox’s Ainsley Earhardt Asking What Air Crash Victims Last Moments Were Like

Fox & Friends Ainsley Earhardt put her aviation expert guest back on his heels when she asked him about what the last moments of the DC air crash victims were like.

Gruesome details have emerged following Wednesday night’s tragic air crash between an American Airlines passenger jet and a Blackhawk helicopter over the Potomac River in Washington details. While the emergency rescue efforts are ongoing, the likelihood of any survivors has nearly waned completely, and the expected body count appears to be 67 individuals who perished in this tragic disaster.

Fox & Friends brought on former Navy Seal rescuer Jake Zwieg for his expert insight on the ongoing recovery efforts. Earhardt asked the tricky question that was almost certainly on many viewers’ minds.

“It’s a tough question to ask, but I’m always I always think about this when we report on someone who has died,” she started. “What were those last moments like? Because you don’t want anyone to be scared, but you also want people to say their prayers before and have a little bit of time. But if I were in that situation, you just want it to be quick, you know? So do you think when the plane crashes, when something like this happens, there’s no pain, right? The people don’t experience that.”

“Golly!” Zwieg exclaimed like a real-life Gomer Pyle. “Can you give me a harder question now?” he comedically pushed back.

“I know, I know,” Earhardt gracefully explained. “But I just want to make sure they didn’t fall through the air and land on the water.”

“Yeah. I mean, I can’t really go out and say that it was a pretty kinetic crash,” Zweig explained. “We’ve all seen the big explosion. Obviously, the helicopter’s rotor blades went through the bottom of the aircraft, aircraft turned and crashed into the water.”

“I imagine at most you probably had eight seconds of absolute terrifying fear,” he morbidly explained. “I mean, we obviously we can’t go talk to any of the victims, But, I mean, probably the most horrific thing that you could live through.”

Watch above via Fox News.