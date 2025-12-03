Fox Host Tells Women They’ll Get ‘Hotter’ if They Join GOP: ‘All Republican Women Are Hot’

Fox Business host Katrina Campins advised women that they would get “hotter” if they joined the Republican Party on Wednesday, declaring, “All Republican women are hot.”

Reacting on Fox News’ Jesse Watters Primetime to former MSNBC host Krystal Ball’s recent criticism of Sydney Sweeney, Campins said, “She’s getting hotter, and they’re so jealous, right? They’re like, ‘She’s so Republican,’ she gets hotter by the minute, right? And so my advice to all the ladies, our side is better, and you get hotter, right? All Republican women are hot! Tell me that’s not true.”

“It is true,” replied host Jesse Watters. “So when you register Republican, you just get hotter.”

Campins concluded, “You do! It’s like you get hotter with age. Like, you get wiser and hotter. It’s like good wine, like the wine you sent.”

Ball railed against Sweeney during an appearance on the I’ve Had It podcast this week, declaring, “I have so had it with this pick-me ass b*tch.”

“She knows what she’s doing. She wants to appeal to these, like, right-wing, ethno-centric white nationalists, effectively,” claimed Ball. “She thought this would be great for her career. Turns out, they don’t want to see an artsy movie about, like, a female boxer who’s a lesbian, like ‘Christy’, this movie she just put out that totally bombed at the box office.”

She concluded, “But no, I find her embarrassing and pathetic, honestly. Like, she wanted to lean into– she thought the vibe had shifted and this would be great for her career, and so I’m happy to see her fall flat on her face, frankly.”

