Fox Legal Analyst Suggests Minnesota Leaders’ Reaction to ICE Shooting Designed to ‘Shade the Heat Off’ Fraud Investigation

A Fox News legal analyst suggested on Thursday morning that Minnesota leaders’ angry reaction to the deadly ICE shooting a day before was intended to “shade the heat off” them regarding a fraud investigation in the state.

Paul Mauro made the suggestion on Fox & Friends when asked by co-host Griff Jenkins whether Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) “fed into” the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good in her car the day before.

Not long after the shooting, Frey called Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem’s account of the shooting “bullsh*t,” and demanded that ICE “get the f*ck out of Minneapolis.”

“I think that Frey and the whole crew up there got the city burnt down once and I guess that wasn’t enough,” Mauro began, a reference to the 2020 rioting sparked by the death of George Floyd. “That’s No. 1. And No. 2, anybody who believes that this is not intended to shade some of the heat off of them relative to Somali fraud is not paying attention.”

Read a portion of the conversation below:

PAUL MAURO: Where was Minneapolis PD? Because I understand that their rule is they don’t want to be part of any ICE operations, understood. But if you have the police at the very least, responding to the scene of a riot, which is what this thing had become. I can’t believe they were not — they’re saying, “We weren’t even told about it.” First of all, I don’t believe that. Secondly, no 911 calls? “Hey there is a riot going on in my block in a residential area?” The chief let it slip that we have a special supervisor handling any calls relative to ICE activity. In other words, we are keeping our people away from all of that, which means ICE is getting less protection than your average citizen but also, so were the protesters. If the regular police department, who handles crowd control all the time, had gotten there set up barriers, get people out of way and let ICE do what they’re going to do, or let ICE leave, none of this happens. GRIFF JENKINS: To that point, last 15 seconds I’ve got, do you believe that the rhetoric from Democrat leaders like Frey or Governor Walz fed into this tense situation? MAURO: I think that Frey and the whole crew up there got the city burnt down once and I guess that wasn’t enough. That’s No. 1. And No. 2 two, anybody who believes that this is not intended to shade some of the heat off of them relative to Somali fraud is not paying attention.

Minnesota has been embroiled in a fraud controversy that was revived after right-wing YouTuber Nick Shirley conducted an investigation of daycare center in a now-viral video that was widely circulated online.

The feds have since begun “a massive investigation on childcare and other rampant fraud.”

Watch above via Fox News.