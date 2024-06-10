Fox News Guest Declares, ‘AOC’s Just Mad That Donald Trump Won’t Date Her’ 

Monica Crowley, who served in Donald Trump’s Treasury Department, said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is always attacking the former president because he will not date her.

On Monday’s Jesse Watters Primetime on Fox News, host Jesse Watters aired clips of Trump critics predicting what a second Trump term would look like.

“It sounds nuts, but like, I wouldn’t be surprised if this guy threw me in jail,” Ocasio-Cortez said on a podcast. “He’s out of his mind. I mean, he did his whole first campaign around ‘lock her up.’ Like, this is his motto. I take him at his word when he says that he’s going to round up people. I take him at his word when he threatens journalists. If Donald Trump wins, we are looking at the potential disillusion of democracy in the United States of America.”

Watters, who occasionally mocks Ocasio-Cortez, reacted by saying the congresswoman is “more valuable to the Republican Party out of prison.”

Watters welcomed Crowley to the program for a discussion about whether President Joe Biden will concede if he loses to Trump. (Yes, whether Biden will concede.)

“By the way, that AOC clip,” Crowley said. “I think AOC’s just mad that Donald Trump won’t date her. Remember how she’s always so obsessed?”

“You criticize me means you’re in love with me,” Watters replied.

“Yes,” Crowley said.

“That means we’re deeply in love with AOC,” the host cracked. “No, we’re so gentle and kind with her.”

