Fox’s Karl Rove Rains on Kamala Harris’ Parade: She’s Doing ‘Nowhere Near’ as Well as Biden or Hillary Clinton at This Point

Fox News’ Karl Rove warned that the optimism of Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign may be misplaced on Tuesday, noting that she is polling worse than both Joe Biden was at this point in 2020 and Hillary Clinton was in 2015.

Rove’s commentary followed anchor Bret Baier’s recitation of one Democratic strategist’s warning that Harris’s current strategy of falling silent on policy and avoiding the media is “borne of conceit and foolhardiness.”

“What do you make of that?” Baier asked Rove.

“She [Harris] needs to be more specific. Let’s not be critical of her by saying she has to have a Democrat Congress and a Democrat Senate in order to get these things done. Because the same can be said for Donald Trump; he has to have a Republican Senate and a Republican House to get everything done. But people want to know where you’re coming from, and they want to know enough about the specifics to to get their hands around it,” began Rove.

“But the other point about polling, I want to, if possible, let’s talk about that a little bit, because I think let’s put this in perspective. On this day in 2020, Joe Biden was up 7.1% above Donald Trump in the RealClearPolitics average. And at this point in 2016, Hillary Clinton was up 6.3. And as you remember, the election came down to a handful of votes in a handful of states. And today, in the RealClearPolitics average, Harris is up over Trump by 1.5 in the RCP average and 3.5 in the 538.com.”

“So this, you know, she’s ahead in both averages, but she’s nowhere near ahead by the numbers that both Biden and Clinton were in,” he continued. “And as we know, Clinton lost and Biden won by 42,000 votes in three states. To complicate it further, these are national numbers we’re talking about, and we’ve got a number of polls, 8 to 10 polls that make up these averages, but how is she doing and how is he doing in the battleground states, the 6 or 7 battleground states? We have nowhere near, we have a few polls in several states, but we certainly don’t have 6 or 7 or 8 polls that would give us an average and therefore give us a better idea of where they actually are.”

