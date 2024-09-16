Fox’s Neil Cavuto Reminds Viewers Trump Uses ‘Extreme Rhetoric’ to Attack Political Opponents: He ‘Should Be Careful with This’

Fox News host Neil Cavuto interviewed Rep. Mark Greene (R-TN) on Monday and pushed back on the idea that Democrats are to blame for the assassination attempts against former President Donald Trump – pointing out that Trump’s rhetoric is also “incendiary.”

“I want to pursue all of this with Mark Greene. The Tennessee Republican is the House Homeland Security Committee chairman also playing a very crucial role, looking at what happened in the last attempt on Donald Trump’s life,” Cavuto began, referring to the incident in West Palm Beach on Sunday.

“Congressman, chairman, always good to have you. You’ve been hearing a little bit about many of your colleagues blaming Democrats and their rhetoric, Donald Trump doing the same and this kind of lit the fuse. What do you think of that?” Cavuto asked.

“Well, clearly, you know, Neil, this whole assault, really a lot of false narratives about things that Trump said regarding January the 6th. I mean, he was very clear, ‘peaceful protest,’ and they have taken it as a political opportunity to bash him and to say that he’s anti-democracy and all that,” Greene replied, adding:

I mean, you look at the incident at Arlington the other day, the things that they said about that, totally wrong, totally not what that president is about. He loves the military. He was there. He’s loved on those 13 family members ever since the incident occurred. They just say all these hateful things about the man. And you can’t be surprised when stuff like this happens. So I’m very frustrated with that.

“I understand where you’re coming from, chairman, And I’m glad Donald Trump survived yet another attempt on his life. But, it’s not the first time. Of course, he has also given incendiary comments blaming Haitian immigrants for eating cats and dogs. I could go on about that, talking about babies getting killed after their delivery and saying that his opponents were all for that procedure. Racist comments that some said maybe weren’t intended, but came across as that way,” Cavuto continued as Greene began to speak over him.

“The only reason I’m making any of this is doesn’t extreme rhetoric work both ways and that Donald Trump himself should be careful with this?” asked Cavuto, who Trump has personally targeted with angry vitriol in the past.

“Well, look, did to fact check just one of the items you mentioned. The Virginia governor, who is a former physician, did say I mean, the bill was to allow abortion up to the point of labor. Right? And delivery. And interestingly enough, the Democrats I wish the president had mentioned this, every single one of them, but one voted to allow abortion all the way up to labor. I mean, that is a horrible thing. And 80-something percent of Americans know…” Greene replied as Cavuto cut in:

They say that was not the case. I do want to expand this a little bit with you. But, you know, this press conference is just starting right now. Again, representatives from the Secret Service and the FBI, local law enforcement. Let’s listen.

The segment was then interrupted for the lengthy press conference.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.