‘Goldmine for Democrats!’ CNN Data Guru Reveals How Trump Could Cost the GOP Bigtime in Key Swing State

CNN’s Harry Enten discussed how President Donald Trump could cost the GOP bigtime in Pennsylvania this November during a Tuesday morning segment with anchor John Berman.

After Enten acknowledged that Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro (D) appears to be cruising towards reelection, Berman observed that “Pennsylvania is a purple state. Pennsylvania is a state that Donald Trump has won, Pennsylvania’s the state where Republicans do win there, so that’s a big victory for a Democrat there,” before asking: “How is the president doing in Pennsylvania?”

“You know, one of the reasons why Josh Shapiro is doing so well in Pennsylvania right now is that President Trump is most certainly not doing well. He’s doing poorly,” replied Enten. “In fact, take a look at this. Say that Trump’s doing a poor job, Pennsylvania voters here again, in February it was 51%. Now the poor job, which is the worst of the worst categories out of the four that are provided by Franklin & Marshall, look at this, a record high 58% of Pennsylvania voters say that Donald Trump is doing a poor job in office, and that of course is helping Josh Shapiro potentially win a historic win in a purple state, but it may also help Democrats down ballot as well.”

“Some of the very few swing districts in the country are in Pennsylvania. So what’s the polling on the congressional races there?” followed up Berman.

Enten answered:

Yeah, okay. You know what? I like to say it: As Pennsylvania goes, often goes the nation, at least over the last few election cycles, right? And you can see it here. If that is in fact the case, well then Democrats may be in for a very good night come election night 2026. Because take a look at the U.S. House polling in Pennsylvania for 2026 on the generic congressional ballot. The Democratic lead is expanding! It was five points back in October. Look at where it stands now, 12-point advantage! And there are a number of key swing districts in that state, districts that Democrats are hoping to win in order to take back the U.S. House of Representatives. And as Johnny B was saying, there was no mid-decade redistricting this decade in Pennsylvania. You see this large spread, you see how different it was from the 2024 result when Trump carried Pennsylvania. You say, ‘Oh my goodness gracious, this could be a goldmine for Democrats!'”

Watch above via CNN.

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