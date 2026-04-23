‘Greatest Economy in the World!’ Eric Trump Hits Fox to Take a Victory Lap for One of His Companies Scoring a $24M Pentagon Contract

Foundation Industries chief strategic adviser Eric Trump, the son of President Donald Trump, and company CEO Sankaet Pathak joined Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo to hail the U.S. as the “greatest economy in the world” after the company scored a $24 million Pentagon contract for its battlefield robotics project.

Eric Trump, who is an investor in Foundation and was appointed chief strategic adviser in March, appeared on Mornings with Maria to tout the deal and the company’s Phantom 2 technology, a humanoid robot it envisions could be deployed to the frontlines in war and in heavy industry contexts.

The company’s humanoid robot, Phantom, is currently undergoing testing in industrial environments including factories and dockyards in the U.S. and abroad, according to a Time profile from March but is often positioned as designed specifically for defence-related use.

Joining Fox Business on Thursday, the pair smiled as Bartiromo congratulated them on the contract.

After Pathak explained the technology in more detail, the host asked Eric Trump how he came to invest in the company. He replied:

Well, Sankaet’s been a friend of mine. I walked through his factory. I couldn’t believe what I saw, coming from hospitality the uses are unlimited, but Maria, you were just talking about China, you know we are America First. We have to win this race. We have to win alot of races right? I got involved with crypto in a very big way because we had to win that digital revolution. We have to win robotics in the United States of America. You had a great segment two days ago, Maria, about the robot in Beijing that was literally running marathons and beating the fastest marathoners by, what, seven to eight minutes for a full marathon. These are in the very early days. We better be winning this race in the United States of America. We’re the greatest economy in the world. And that’s what Sankaet is doing and he’s doing a phenomenal job. When you go up and you interact with these robots, and they fist pump you, they high five you, follow your commands. You bring in A.I. autonomy, it’s going to change industry, going to change military application, it’s going to change hospitality. The uses are unlimited and its a very beautiful thing.

Eric Trump did not get into the details of how the company acquired its contract with the Pentagon, but Time reported that Foundation Industries has already secured research contracts totalling $24 million with various branches of the U.S. military.

Among these, the outlet noted, is an SBIR Phase 3 award, a designation that effectively recognizes the firm as an approved supplier for military procurement.

Watch above via Fox Business.

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