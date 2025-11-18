‘He Is!’ Democrats Erupt After Republican Tells Member She Can’t Call Trump a ‘Felon’ on House Floor

Del. Stacey Plaskett (D-Virgin Islands) gave a fiery speech on the House floor on Tuesday that irked at least one Republican in the chamber.

The speech came before a vote on whether to censure Plaskett after it was revealed last week that she texted with Jeffrey Epstein during a 2019 House hearing that heard the testimony from Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney for President Donald Trump. According to emails released by the House Oversight Committee that were obtained from Epstein’s estate, Plaskett sought guidance from Epstein – a former friend of Trump’s – about questions to ask.

The censure resolution, which also would have stripped Plaskett of her seat on the Intelligence Committee, failed after three Republicans voted against it and three others voted present.

“You don’t want to talk about what is really happening here,” Plaskett said before the vote. “You want to talk about texting? Texting felons? How often do you text President Donald J. Trump? That’s the individual we should be concerned about. And let me tell you this, I am not gonna support the wealthy and connected who continue to exploit workers and evade taxes, powerful figures with credible allegations who face no consequences, and corporate interests profiting from human suffering while families struggle. And let me tell the people of the Virgin Islands–”

Plaskett was interrupted by Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA), who made a point of order.

“The gentleman will state his point of order,” the chair said.

“The point of order is you may not call the president of the United States a felon,” Clyde stated.

His remark elicited exasperated responses from Democratic members, several of whom could be heard saying, “He is!”

The chair said the point of order was under consideration and that “members are reminded to refrain, as mentioned a little while ago, from making personality, commentary towards the president. The point of order is not timely, so the gentlelady is recognized.”

Plaskett resumed her speech without further incident.

Trump was convicted in May 2024 on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in New York. The aforementioned Cohen testified at the trial that he personally wired a $130,000 hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to try to cover up Trump’s affair with her.

