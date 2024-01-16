‘He’s Through!’ Bill O’Reilly Shreds ‘Boring,’ ‘Stiff’ DeSantis by Putting a Fork In His 2024 Campaign

The way Bill O’Reilly sees it, Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign has no reason to go on after getting crushed by Donald Trump’s landslide victory in the Iowa caucuses.

The conservative commentator and former Fox News host joined NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo on Monday night to cover the results from the Hawkeye state, where Trump was quickly projected the winner while DeSantis took a distant second place with 21 percent of the vote. After saying that the results did not surprise him, O’Reilly said DeSantis “had a shot” in the state, but ultimately the Florida governor is “probably the worst campaigner since Herbert Hoover.”

It only got harsher from there:

He’s a terrible campaigner! Just awful! He’s stiff, he doesn’t look like he cares about the folks, he can’t get his message across without repeating himself 15 times. He’s boring! And in this day and age, you can’t be boring, and he is! So he’s through! He can go to South Carolina, he can go to Guam, he can go anywhere he wants. He’s not beating Trump.

After O’Reilly completely wrote DeSantis off as a viable Trump opponent, he argued “it doesn’t matter” that the governor would come out on top of Nikki Haley in Iowa. While he complimented Haley as a “good campaigner” with a “good message,” O’Reilly predicted Trump will crush her too, and that “she’s campaigning for vice president” even though she probably won’t get the job with how bitter things are between her and Trump.

Watch above via NewsNation.