‘It’s Not Too Late!’ Maher Suggests Kamala Harris Take Out ‘An Extremist’ in Her ‘Own Coalition’ as Last Ditch to Win: ‘Have a Sister Souljah Moment’

Bill Maher recommended Vice President Kamala Harris give her campaign a last-minute boost by targeting an “extremist” on her own side of the aisle.

On Friday’s Real Time, Maher finished the show off by saying it’s not “too late” for Harris to have a “Sister Souljah moment.”

The reference is a term popularized after former President Bill Clinton rebuked comments from musician Sister Souljah that she had made about race both in an interview and in a song.

Maher noted that former President Barack Obama similarly rebuked Rev. Jeremiah Wright over numerous controversial statements.

Maher explained:

“It’s not too late for Kamala Harris to do what many have been calling for her to do since she became the candidate: have a Sister Souljah moment. And if you weren’t around in 1992, let me tell you what a Sister Souljah moment means. It’s when you earn cred with the middle of the road voters by standing up to an extremist in your own coalition. For Bill Clinton in 1992, that was a notorious rapper. No, not him. No, Sister Souljah, whose music is not much remembered, but her words are. After the L.A. riots in ’92, she said, if there are any good White people, I haven’t met them. Now, in fairness, she had just come out of Williams-Sonoma. But she also said if Black people kill Black people every day, why not have a week and kill White people? And Bill Clinton, looking for an easy target and also well aware that killing White people would decimate our Olympic snowboard team, rebuked Souljah and came out against taking a week to kill Whitey. And yes, that was seen as courageous. It was an easy win.”

Maher recounted that Obama had a similar moment with his own paster.

Maher said:

“Republicans thought they had him beat when the man who was Obama’s reverend in Chicago claimed the government purposefully engineered Aids to kill minorities and spoke the words God damn America. And that is the kind of this place sucks rhetoric you’re only allowed to use if you’re a Republican. But Obama reasoned then, as Kamala should now that, yeah, there are some Americans who are not going to vote for me just because I’m Black, and while I can still win without them, I can’t win if I lose the person who will vote for a Black president but is kind of looking for a reason not to. So he made an amazing speech about race and called Reverend Wright’s words a bunch of rants that aren’t grounded in truth.”

The comedian did not offer Harris a specific target recommendation, but he suggested there are plenty of options, especially with far left Democrats who root everything in terms of race. Maher pointed to 2020 as a year many saw the left go too far.

“We stopped arresting shoplifters, ‘Anti-Racist Baby’ was a best seller, corporations took DEI to ludicrous lengths, we opened our hearts to all who wanted to come here and then also our borders, Portland decriminalized all drugs and Seattle set up a no cop zone until they had to reverse course on both,” Maher said. “Standardized testing was dropped until schools saw how dumb that was. And yet the head of the teachers union in Chicago still maintains that testing is, quote, junk science rooted in white supremacy.”

Harris needs to get back to the “weird” messaging against former President Donald Trump, Maher added.

“When Kamala says, ‘we’re not going back,’ the undecided voter thinks, No, I don’t want to get on the short bus back to Trump Tower, but I also don’t want to go back to 2020. Please, God, don’t make me sit through another one of those corporate mandated sensitivity training sessions,” he said. “When the Harris campaign launched, they got great traction by calling Trump and Vance weird. That was good. Weird was working. People are tired of weird. And ever since Donald Trump decided to dominate our fucking lives, the Democrats argument has been will restore normal. Well, if what you’re selling is let’s be normal again, here’s an idea. Be normal. America doesn’t need a revolution. It needs fixing.”

Maher has confidently predicted Harris will win the election, but he’s also admitted some of her struggles as of late, even recently telling the vice president not to make him look bad by losing.

Maher also told Democrats to not expect an “October surprise” to “save us from Trump.”

“Democrats need to stop thinking an October surprise is going to save us from a second Trump term. I mean, look at this. We’ve gotten so used to thinking that there’s always an October surprise coming that when it doesn’t happen, it actually seems weird, like a party at Diddy’s house where you just dance,” he said.

