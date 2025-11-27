Former DC Metro cop Michael Fanone — who suffered a heart attack after being assaulted by Trump fans during the Capitol riot — tore into CNN’s Jake Tapper, calling him a “clown” and “JD Vance-ish,” and asking “Where the f*ck is he” while President Donald Trump deteriorates.

In a new Substack interview, Fanone talked about his break with CNN as he tried to promote his book “Hold the Line: The Insurrection and One Cop’s Battle for America’s Soul.”

Asked if the contrast with Tapper’s promotional blitz for Original Sin rankled him, Fanone went off on the anchor and author, calling him an “opportunist” and deriding the premise of his book, while asking where the Biden energy is now that Trump is showing signs of decline:

TOMMY CHRISTOPHER: I feel like eighteen hours out of every day was spent promoting Tapper’s book. Did that drive you up a wall or did you, were you not conscious of that?

MICHAEL FANONE: No, I I I mean, people were telling me about that. I wasn’t watching CNN at that point. But I mean it doesn’t surprise me. You know, I I those guys like they’re not–

Tapper’s just kind of like a clown. I mean he he always struck me as you know he’s kind of like a an opportunist. He’s very much JD Vance-ish.

In that I I just kind of felt like he goes wherever he sees mobility, upward mobility for himself and and you know an opportunity.

And I kind of felt like, you know, the left of center folks were so fucking fed up with him at that point that he he kind of felt like, you know, oh like now I’m being well received by by the right and I wrote this book trashing you know the former President Joe Biden.

And I listen like I I found it funny… that it was that he felt that this book was somehow exposing some deep s held secret.

But literally everyone in America was watching Joe Biden age and his cognitive abilities were just not what they were, you know, at the beginning of his administration. And it was obvious to everyone.

TOMMY CHRISTOPHER: Okay.

MICHAEL FANONE: And so like I, you know, of course his you know, internal team is gonna try to put their best face forward when it comes to, you know, his.

But listen, I I had fucking many conversations with Joe Biden over the course of those four fucking years. Many conversations.

In fact, I would go so far as to say, like, I think I had a pretty good view as to, you know, his abilities to do the job.

Was he the same guy that I met in 20 fucking twenty? No. Not at all.

Was he this you know, clueless fucking weekend at Bernie’s character that, you know, the book fucking kind of described him as? Absolutely not. That’s bullshit. Should he have run for another term? No.

TOMMY CHRISTOPHER: Okay. Well that answers that–

MICHAEL FANONE: So yeah, you know, I so how to say one of one of your one of the viewers commented that you know even a failing Biden who’s his mind failing was a million percent better than Trump and I I I couldn’t agree with that more. All right.

And I you know, like again, I I think a lot of the criticism towards Tapper is where the fuck are you now?

You know, you you’ve got this president that not only is his mind failing right before our our very eyes, but he is doing things and saying things that are so dangerous and damaging to whether it’s you know, domestic policy, you know, Americans’ relationship with fellow Americans, or our foreign policy and you know, and our relationship to the world.

And these are things that I’m telling you, mark by words, Tommy, will not be repaired in our lifetimes. This is gonna require our you know, our children, our children’s children and our children’s children’s children.

TOMMY CHRISTOPHER: You were preaching to the fucking choir on that one, man.