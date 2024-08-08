Jason Miller Claims Harris on ‘Defense’ After ‘Amazing’ Trump Presser: Made VP ‘Look Like Someone Who Wants to Avoid the Press’

Jason Miller, the senior adviser to former President Donald Trump, claimed his boss put Vice President Kamala Harris on “defense” after a lengthy press conference from Mar-a-Lago Thursday in which he proposed three debates between the two candidates next month.

As of Thursday night, Harris had agreed to a Sept. 10 debate with Trump hosted by ABC News. Trump also proposed a debate on Fox News for Sept. 4 and a Sept. 25 debate on NBC News.

A representative for Harris’s campaign reportedly said after Trump’s challenge that the vice president would consider debating him further if he showed up on Sept. 10 for a debate that was agreed upon between Trump and President Joe Biden in June.

On Thursday’s edition of Jesse Watters Primetime on Fox News, host Jesse Watters welcomed Miller aboard to discuss the Trump presser and the prospect of three debates next month.

Watters aired a clip of Harris being asked about the three proposed debates. She declined to comment on the Fox News and NBC debates and said, “I have always been on record. I am looking forward to debating Donald Trump and we have a date of September 10th. I hear he has finally committed to it and I’m looking forward to it.”

The Fox News host asked Miller, “It sounds like she’s only committed to one, what’s going on?” Miller replied:

President Trump has committed to three debates now. We have September 4th that we’ll be doing with Fox, September 10th we’ll be doing with ABC, and now September 25th with NBC. So what President Trump has done today with this press conference, is he has now put Kamala Harris on defense on debates. Kamala Harris was saying. “Show up, say it’s my face.” Well, guess what? Now you have three opportunities for us to go head-to-head.

Miller called Trump’s Florida presser the “most amazing and consequential campaign conference I’ve ever seen” before he claimed Harris is now on “defense.”

“By standing there for an hour, making Kamala Harris look like someone who wants to avoid the press, won’t do any debates, now Kamala Harris has to commit to getting out there and speaking to the press and when Kamala Harris starts speaking, bad things happen,” Miller added.

Thursday evening, Harris committed to a sitdown interview with the media – her first since becoming the Democratic Party’s nominee – that she said would take place by the end of August.

Watch above via Fox News.