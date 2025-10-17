Jimmy Kimmel Declares ‘American Revolution Was a No Kings Rally’ as He Suggests Trump Fat-Shaming Signs for Protesters

Jimmy Kimmel declared the American Revolutionary War was a “No Kings” rally ahead of Saturday’s protest where the comedian suggested this generation’s protesters spend some time fat shaming President Donald Trump.

On Thursday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel blasted House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and other Republicans for describing the upcoming protests as a “hate America rally.” Protests are planned across the country against the Trump administration and some have predicted millions in total will be in attendance.

“So, just to be clear, peacefully protesting a wannabe-dictator means you hate America. Attacking the Capitol to overturn an election? Patriotic walking tour,” Kimmel joked on Thursday, referring to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in 2021. “There is nothing more American than a political protest. The American Revolution was a No Kings rally!”

Kimmel followed up by throwing out suggestions for anti-Trump signs for protesters that focus on the president’s weight.

“And if you are going to be going to the rally and you’re planning on making your own sign, everybody has a sign, I just ask you to remember our president is very sensitive about his weight so please do not use the word ‘Shamussolini’ to describe him or ‘Engorge Washington’ or ‘King Hungry the Eighth,'” he joked. “He will not appreciate it, it’s rude, and he will throw you in jail.”

Johnson suggested multiple times this week that the No Kings rallies will be full of left-wing extremists. Other Republicans have claimed there could be potential violence.

“I encourage you to watch — we call it the ‘Hate America Rally’ — that’ll happen Saturday,” he said. “Let’s see who shows up for that. I bet you see pro-Hamas supporters, I bet you you see Antifa-types, I bet ya see the Marxists in full display. The people who don’t want to stand and defend the foundational truths of this republic.”

Watch above via ABC.