Jimmy Kimmel Reacts to RFK Jr’s Alleged Dirty Messages About ‘Gross’ Sex Act: ‘So Vile’

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel reacted to Secretary of Health Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s alleged dirty messages on Monday, refusing to even spell out one of the “gross” sex acts Kennedy reportedly spoke about with journalist Olivia Nuzzi.

“The good news for Trump is that his administration has a new sex scandal that for once has nothing to do with him,” said Kimmel during his monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

After explaining Kennedy’s alleged digital affair with Nuzzi, which was further detailed by Nuzzi’s ex-fiance Ryan Lizza in an article last week, Kimmel then proceeded to read out several of the “poems” Kennedy allegedly sent Nuzzi while she was engaged.

“Yr open mouth awaiting my harvest,” wrote Kennedy in one of the poems, according to Lizza. “Drink from me Love.”

He allegedly continued, “I mean to squeeze your cheeks to force open your mouth. I’ll hold your nose as you look up at me to encourage you to swallow. ‘Dont spill a drop’. I am a river You are my canyon. I mean to flow through you. I mean to subdue and tame you. My Love.”

Kimmel mocked, “And then, Lizza said there are poems that are too graphic to share. One of the words he used is so vile, I had to look it up. It rhymes with belching and don’t look it up, it’s bad. Poor Cheryl Hines, she thought Curb Your Enthusiasm was over.”

“Pretty, pretty gross indeed,” he concluded.

That word Kimmel refused to say was “felching,” a sex act that involves sucking or licking ejaculate out of an anus.

Lizza wrote that he first learned of the word after reading it in one of Kennedy’s messages to Nuzzi.

Watch above via Jimmy Kimmel Live.