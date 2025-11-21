Jimmy Kimmel Uses Trump’s Latest Insult Against Him as He Escalates War of Words With Prez

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel scolded President Donald Trump to be “quiet, piggy” after the president’s latest late-night broadside, firing back with an on-air retort that has dominated headlines and a promise to go when he goes.

The clap back came after the president raged at the host’s jab on Wednesday night, slamming Trump’s decision to host “a murderer for dinner at the White House” – referring to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman – and mocked what he called Trump’s “second-term-low approval ratings.”

Trump took to Truth Social at 12:49 a.m. to rage: “Why does ABC Fake News keep Jimmy Kimmel, a man with NO TALENT and VERY POOR TELEVISION RATINGS, on the air?”

Kimmel then used his Thursday monologue to reply, opening by thanking those watching in the White House: “I would like to welcome our viewers watching from around the country, all around the world. A special hello to those of you who are watching from the White House, and you know who you are!”

Noting the timing of Trump’s post, he jibed: “I think this is interesting, at 12:49 a.m., 11 minutes after the show ended on the East Coast, which is nice. He watches us live. Hi, Mr. President. How are you? Thanks for watching us on TV instead of on YouTube. We appreciate that. And I’ll tell you, it’s viewers like you who keep us on the air – ironically.”

Rounding on the president further, he told the audience: “I mean, talk about a snowflake, this guy. Every five weeks, he flips out and wants me fired. If you got this many threats from a neighbor, you’d have no problem getting a restraining order. The judge would be like, ‘Yeah, sounds like the guy’s nuts.’ Boom.”

“You tried to get me fired in September. It didn’t work,” Kimmel said. “Mr. President – I admire your tenacity.”

Trump had previously tried to push ABC to act in September, when an FCC warning from his chairman Brendan Carr prompted the network to pull Kimmel from the air over a joke referencing the MAGA reaction to the assassination of Charlie Kirk. After a swift backlash, ABC reinstated him.

Kimmel then offered Trump a proposal: “I’ll go when you go. We’ll be a team. Let’s ride off into the sunset together – like Butch Cassidy and the Suntan Kid.”

“And until then, he added, before seizing on a snipe Trump reportedly used on Bloomberg White House correspondent Catherine Lucey: “If I may borrow a phrase from you: Quiet, Piggy!”

