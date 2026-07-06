John Fetterman Demands Bernie Sanders and Pod Save America Hosts ‘Apologize’ for Backing Platner

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) shot off more friendly fire Monday evening, condemning his fellow Democrats over the latest scandal swirling around Graham Platner and demanding Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and others “apologize” for backing the troubled Maine Senate candidate.

On Monday, Politico published a bombshell interview with Jenny Racicot, a 41-year-old resident of Maine who had dated Platner several years ago. According to Racicot, one evening in 2021 when Platner was “heavily intoxicated,” he came over to her house uninvited and let himself in and then raped her. She also sat down for an in-depth interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper that aired on Monday’s episode of The Lead.

Platner has denied Racicot’s allegations, telling Politico, “Any accusation of non-consensual behavior is categorically untrue.” A growing list of Democrats have publicly revoked their endorsements of Platner and rumors are swirling he is weighing dropping out of the race. He already won Maine’s primary, but under state law, there is still a short period of time during which he can be removed from the ballot and replaced by the Maine Democratic Party.

Fetterman has frequently bashed Platner over the various scandals that have unfolded during the campaign, and has often done so on Fox News.

Monday evening, Fetterman returned to The Ingraham Angle to chat with host Laura Ingraham about Racicot’s accusations.

Ingraham noted the Pennsylvania senator was one of Platner’s “fiercest critics” and asked for his reaction to the latest news.

Fetterman called Racicot “courageous” and “very brave” for coming forward, adding that he was “so sorry for what she’s been through.”

“Your party was willing — your party leaders, not you — was willing to look past all of these other allegations against him,” said Ingraham, “from the other woman who said he grabbed her, to the tattoo, the Nazi tattoo, to all the other Reddit posts that had been dug up. So they were willing to overlook all of that because he was their star.”

“Yeah. I refuse to overlook that,” said Fetterman, “But honestly, I would really call Bernie Sanders to apologize for pushing this kind of predator more than anyone he helped him elect. Now apologize to the victims, especially the woman that she claimed that he raped her.”

“So I don’t know why you want to keep pushing these kinds of people,” Fetterman added, who have “been credibly accused of rape.”

Ingraham noted Platner had denied the allegations and was “basically reviewing his opinions,” predicting that he was “obviously gonna drop out, correct?”

“He was already a dead man walking politically,” said Fetterman, pointing out that “the entire Democratic party in Maine” and other Democrats like Sens. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) were calling on him to drop out.

“I don’t know why he’s trying to pretend that he’s not done,” Fetterman continued. “Those Pod Save America people that pushed that dirt bag — they dismiss those things in The New York Times article — maybe they ought to apologize to the women that clearly they didn’t believe or they dismissed.”

“I know Democrats that have back-to-back endorsed and got all in on” former Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), and “were on the Platner train as well, too,” said Fetterman. “So maybe stop getting in bed with absolute dirt bags, someone like Platner.”

Ingraham played part of Racicot’s interview with Tapper, calling her comments “hard words to hear.”

Fetterman agreed, calling it “terrible,” and criticizing “so many Democrats” who dismissed the previous allegations by saying “it’s not a big deal or we don’t believe it or it’s politically motivated.”

“The woman that had the courage to come forward,” he said, referring to Racicot, “is identified as a progressive” and “says that he raped me and came in my home without my consent.”

Ingraham asked Fetterman if there was anything he would like to say to Platner himself.

“I don’t have anything to say to that trash bag,” replied Fetterman, calling Platner “a dead man walking politically” again.

He added that his thoughts were with “the poor women that have been brutalized by him,” and said he wanted to “salute the courage for the women to come forward.”

He added that those who had backed Platner put the Democrats’ “majority path” back to the Senate at “serious risk” and should “maybe look in the mirror” and think about “the kind of person you were pushing.”

“Any normal person could have seen what was coming, the kind of person it is now,” Fetterman concluded, saying he would “just call him out for what he is.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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