Kaitlan Collins Drops ‘Eye-Opening’ CNN Video Probe of Trump Deportation Agents Who Shot Alex Pretti: ‘Pretty Damning’

CNN anchor and senior White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins dropped a “pretty damning” new CNN video probe into the killing of Alex Pretti focused on the Trump deportation agents who did the shooting.

The killing was captured on multiple videos from a variety of angles.

On Thursday’s edition of CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins, Collins rolled out a CNN video investigation by Gianna Toboni that broke down the actions of the “aggressive” agents who could be seen firing shots.

The anchor called the analysis “eye-opening” and “disturbing”:

COLLINS: The President said, No, not at all, when asked to clarify, if he’s pulling back on the ground in Minnesota.

I should note, what we’re hearing from the White House, and as we’re waiting to see what this actually looks like in terms of actions on the ground. There is a new CNN visual investigations tonight.

Our team has an eye-opening new analysis focused on the movements of these two officers, who shot Alex Pretti, on Saturday, before, during, and after they opened fire. Both have now been placed on administrative leave. That just happened yesterday, as we know.

And my colleague, Gianna Toboni, takes us through it, moment by moment.

And I want to warn you, the video you’re going to see does shed new light. You do need to watch it. It is interesting. It is also disturbing.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

GIANNA TOBONI, FILMMAKER (voice-over): This CNN analysis focuses on the two officers that raised their guns, seen here. One wearing a green shirt and black hat. And the other in a tan beanie. And sheds light on how their actions escalated the situation before it became deadly.

At 08:56 a.m., we see this officer in the green shirt for the first time in this video. Later, you’ll see he’s wearing a bulletproof vest, labeled U.S. Border Patrol, along with a patch of the state flag of Texas.

Here he is on Nicollet Avenue. You can see him shaking his spray as the sound of whistles blare in the background.

(WHISTLES BLARING)

TOBONI (voice-over): We see Alex Pretti for the first time here, in a video filmed from a car driving by. Pretti and three other people are across the street. They’re standing next to a federal officer. Seconds later, an officer pushes Pretti to the sidewalk. Pretti is filming while stepping backwards. A moment later, this person falls to the ground as an officer begins to restrain him. The officer in the green shirt rushes over to assist him. Together, they drag this person off the street as protesters yell at the agents.

(WHISTLES BLARING)

TOBONI (voice-over): That first officer in the green shirt would next be seen sitting inside his car. Here.

We now want to turn your attention to this second officer, wearing a tan beanie.

According to a report from Customs and Border Protection’s investigative body, officers ordered these female civilians, and later Pretti, to move out of the roadway, and they did not.

At that time, Pretti can be seen directing traffic past the officers and protesters.

The officer in the tan beanie shoves the two women in the middle of the street, prompting Pretti to yell out.

ALEX PRETTI: Do not push them into the traffic.

TOBONI (voice-over): Watching this shoving across the street, the officer in the green shirt is now standing outside of his car.

Meanwhile, the officer in the tan beanie turns his attention to Pretti, pushing him out of the way before shoving one of the women to the ground. Pretti steps between them and the officer pepper sprays him in the face.

As Pretti tries to help the woman to her feet, multiple officers grab him and pull him to the ground.

At this point, the officer wearing the green shirt and black hat approaches. You can see him reach for his spray here, and then attempt to use it on the people pushed against the car. It appears to malfunction.

As we slow this footage down, you can see that he then turns toward Pretti, who is being held down by other agents. According to CBP, they were attempting to take Pretti into custody and that he resisted.

Based on these videos, Pretti can be seen on the ground with more than five officers around him. At this exact moment, on the other side of the scrum, the officer in the tan beanie starts beating Pretti in the head with a metal spray canister.

Another officer in a gray coat removes Pretti’s handgun from his waistband, directly in front of the officer in the green shirt here, though it’s unclear if he sees it. He pushes the officer in the gray coat to the side, drawing his gun and pointing it at Pretti, who is down on his knees, bent forward.

One second later, we hear the first gunshot.

(GUNSHOT)

TOBONI (voice-over): The officer in the green shirt’s gun now becomes visible again. We see him fire the second, third and fourth shots.

(SCREAMING)

TOBONI (voice-over): We can see the officer in the tan beanie raise his gun, and a fifth shot is heard. While the other officer’s gun is pointed to the ground.

There is a one-second pause where Pretti is lying on the ground, face up. He appears to be completely incapacitated. Then the officer in the green shirt points his gun again.

(GUNSHOTS)

TOBONI (voice-over): Shots six, seven, eight, nine, and 10, are all fired, while Pretti is lying face up on the street. This officer fired at least four of those five shots. You can see the recoil in bullet casings eject. The other officers have all backed away by this point.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

COLLINS: It’s a pretty damning analysis.