Laura Ingraham Warns Republicans About 2026: ‘The Midterms Right Now Look Ugly’

Fox News host Laura Ingraham offered Republicans a grim assessment of the state of next year’s midterm elections unless they “really get serious.”

This month, Democrats prevailed in a flurry of off-year election races across the country.

Democrats flipped the Virginia governor’s mansion and added 13 seats to their majority in the state’s House of Delegates. They maintained control of New Jersey’s governorship and held the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. California voters, meanwhile, approved a ballot measure that would allow the state legislature to redraw congressional districts in a way more favorable to Democrats after Texas enacted a similar initiative for Republicans. And in New York, voters elected a democratic socialist who will be the first Muslim mayor of the city.

Historically speaking, the incumbent president’s party fares poorly in midterm congressional elections. During President Donald Trump’s first term in 2018, Republicans lost 42 seats in the House of Representatives and their majority.

On Tuesday’s edition of The Ingraham Angle, the host pointed to Virginia’s Democratic Attorney General-Elect Jay Jones, who defeated the Republican incumbent in November by seven points, despite an October revelation that sent violent text messages about a former Republican lawmaker.

“We had Jay Jones in Virginia win after it was divulged that he wished his opponent to be murdered and his opponent’s children to be murdered,” Ingraham said. “That guy wins by whatever it was, five points in the end. So, if that can happen, that’s fairly recently that he said that.”

Guest Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff, responded by highlighting a special election on Dec. 2 in Tennessee’s seventh congressional district after former Rep. Mark Green (R) resigned this year. The district has been reliably Republican, but Democrats are spending big on the race and are looking to ride November’s momentum to flip the seat in what would be a massive upset.

“They’re hoping to catch Nashville and the surrounding counties asleep,” Meadoes said. “Low voter turnout, and they think that they can creep in and actually elect someone who doesn’t like Nashville, who is not for law enforcement, and has unbelievable, crazy ideas. But it’s not just happening in Nashville. We should be concerned. It should be a five-alarm fire across the country.”

Ingraham agreed.

“The midterms right now look ugly, unless the Republicans really get serious,” she replied.

